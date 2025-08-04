 Skip to content

If You Can Hold This Position for 45 Seconds, Your Strength Is Elite After 50

Over 50? This 45-second test reveals if your strength is above average (or needs work).
Avatar for Jarrod Nobbe
By
Published on August 4, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Getting older doesn’t mean losing your edge. Some of the simplest strength tests can reveal just how capable your body still is. One of the best? A 45-second plank. Holding a solid plank challenges your core, shoulders, and even your mind. If you can maintain this position for nearly a minute, your strength and stability are better than most people your age.

Why does this matter? Core strength goes far beyond looking good. It supports your spine, improves your posture, protects your back from injury, and gives you the stability you need for everyday tasks. From picking up groceries to climbing stairs, your core is the foundation of almost every movement you make. A plank tests that foundation in one of the most effective ways possible.

Not only is the plank a measure of physical strength, but it also checks your endurance and body control. Holding yourself steady against gravity for 45 seconds without sagging or shaking proves you have the muscular resilience needed for real-life challenges.

In this article, you’ll learn how to test yourself with the plank, what your score means, and the best strategies to improve if you aren’t quite there yet.

4 Fitness Challenges Every Man After 40 Should Master

The 45-Second Plank Test

Southeast Asian man in his 50s holds a plank on mat with a confident smile, demonstrating strength and stability in core training.
Shutterstock

The plank isn’t just a core exercise; it’s a full-body strength and endurance challenge. It targets your abdominals, glutes, shoulders, and even your legs. Holding this position shows you have the stability and muscular control to support your spine and perform daily movements with ease.

5 Strength Tests Every Woman Over 45 Should Be Able to Ace

How to Do It:

  1. Set up your base: Start on the floor, resting on your forearms with your elbows directly under your shoulders and palms flat or hands clasped.
  2. Position your legs: Extend your legs straight behind you, pressing your toes into the ground. Keep your feet about hip-width apart for better balance.
  3. Align your body: Form a straight line from your head to your heels. Avoid dropping your hips or pushing them too high.
  4. Engage your muscles: Tighten your core as if bracing for a punch, squeeze your glutes, and lightly contract your quads to stay stable.
  5. Set your focal point: Keep your neck neutral by looking at the floor just in front of your hands, not craning your head up or letting it drop.
  6. Hold steady: Breathe slowly and maintain this position for as long as possible without compromising your form.

Form Tip: Think about pulling your belly button toward your spine and keeping your neck in line with your body. Don’t let your head drop.

How You Measure Up:

  • Elite: 45 seconds or more
  • Strong: 30 to 44 seconds
  • Needs Work: Less than 30 seconds

If You Can Pass These 3 Strength Tests After 60, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

How to Improve Your Plank Time

Building a 45-second plank requires more than grit. You need stronger core muscles, more stable shoulders and glutes, and consistent practice. These strategies help you hold the position longer with better form.

  • Build core strength: Strengthen your deep stabilizing muscles with exercises like dead bugs, bird dogs, and side planks. Perform these two to three times per week, focusing on slow and controlled movement.
  • Strengthen your glutes and shoulders: Add glute bridges, hip thrusts, and band pull-aparts to your routine. These muscles keep your hips from sagging and your shoulders from collapsing during a plank.
  • Practice the plank often: Start with shorter holds, like two to three sets of 15–20 seconds, then add 5–10 seconds each week. Consistent practice helps your body adapt and improves your endurance.
  • Prioritize form over time: A shaky or sagging plank doesn’t count. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engage your core, and reset if your form breaks.
  • Progress with purpose: Once you can hold 45 seconds comfortably, add difficulty with side planks, plank shoulder taps, or weighted planks to keep improving.
Jarrod Nobbe, MA, CSCS
Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years. Read more about Jarrod
Filed Under
//
More in Mind + Body
  • Sporty determined elderly man holding plank position on yoga mat strengthening core muscles during everyday workout at city park. If You Can Hold This Position for 45 Seconds, Your Strength Is Elite After 50. Cover

    Can You Hold This Position for 45 Seconds?

  • Young fashionable sportswoman is stretching on the street on a summer day. She is very bendy and flexible as a result of her regular trainings, wearing trendy sport outfit, sneakers. 5 Strength Tests Every Woman Over 45 Should Be Able to Ace. Cover

    5 Strength Tests for Women Over 45

  • fit young man in sportswear trainings in a gym healthy active lifestyle. If You Can Pass These 3 Strength Tests After 60, You're Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers. cover

    3 Strength Tests to Pass After 60

  • Muscular Caucasian man doing bear crawl workout on sandy beach on sunny day at lowtide. These 6 Bodyweight Moves Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40. Cover

    6 Bodyweight Core Moves Stronger Than Planks

  • Beach holiday - woman walking on sunny, tropical beach in the morning. 6 Daily Habits That Shrink Belly Fat After 45. cover

    6 Best Ways To Shrink Belly Fat After 45

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.