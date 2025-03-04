Yet Another Fast Food Chain Closes More Restaurants

Chicken is a hot commodity in the fast food world right now, with fried chicken restaurants popping up everywhere and chicken dishes being added to menus of already established chains. Recently, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski confirmed this during an investors' call discussing the resurrection of The Snack Wrap, maintaining that chicken has been a resurgent hit for the chain. "We're excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026," he said. Not all chicken brands are thriving in the current market: One fast food chicken restaurant, Pollo Tropical, closed more restaurants in a Florida city.

Pollo Tropical Closed Three Locations in Jacksonville

Pollo Tropical, based in Miami, serving up 24-hour citrus-marinated chicken and other Latin American-inspired dishes, closed its remaining three restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida at 730 Skymarks Drive in River City Marketplace, 4863 Gate Parkway at the Markets at Town Center, and 10989 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin. The chain no longer has a presence in Northeast Florida. All three have been open for at least 13 years.

They Were Acquired by ARB 16 Months Ago

16 months ago, the chain's parent company, Fiesta Restaurant Group of Dallas, was acquired by Authentic Restaurant Brands (ARB), a holding company of Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a private investment firm headquartered in New York, per USA Today. There are reportedly 125 Pollo Tropical restaurants around the state.

They Released a Statement

"We appreciate our loyal guests. It has been a pleasure to serve you over the years … Thank you for your understanding," read the signs on windows in the closed restaurants. No explanation was given for the abrupt closures.

They Are Focusing on "Higher Growth Markets"

"Through the normal course of business, we continually evaluate our portfolio to ensure our restaurants have the resources to achieve their growth potential. After careful consideration, Pollo Tropical made the decision to close our three Jacksonville restaurants and focus on higher growth markets in Florida," a company spokesperson stated in an emailed statement to the Times-Union.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

ARB Plans on Amplifying the Brand

ARB, which also owns Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar, P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant, and Mambo Seafood, maintains that they are trying to revamp the brand. "Our distinct vision for Pollo Tropical is to amplify the fundamental aspects of the brand that customers love and expand its capabilities to deliver high-quality, affordable food in a casual setting," ARB chairman Alex Macedo said in a news release distributed by Business Wire announcing the completion of the acquisition in 2023.

They Claim to Be Running the Restaurants More Efficiently

"ARB's extensive knowledge of regional restaurant markets and expertise in growing local brands will be crucial in developing and cultivating Pollo Tropical as a leading restaurant concept," he added. According to the company's website, they have streamlined restaurant operations for Pollo Tropical, resulting in "enhanced speed-of-service and achieved best-in-class guest net promoter scores." They also claim the chain's late-night customer visits have increased 70% "year over year by providing the best quality, freshest available food served until midnight."

There Have Been Lots of Restaurant Closures in 2025

There have already been a number of restaurant closures this year. Recently, 25 Dairy Queen locations in Texas abruptly closed, while Denny's revealed it would close about 30 more restaurants than the 57 previously announced. As part of an earnings release, they announced 88 locations closed last year, adding that between 70 and 90 locations will close in 2025, for a total of around 180 closures.