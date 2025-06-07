Pop-Tarts Just Brought Back a Beloved Flavor After 6 Years

As a foodie, I love it when brands launch new and exciting flavors and products, especially when they are delicious. However, there is one major con: Many new product drops from top brands are limited edition. This could mean they are only available for a season or until supplies last. And, there is nothing worse than getting hooked on fantastic food and then never being able to taste it again. This was the case for many consumers with Blue Raspberry Pop-Tarts. Introduced six years ago, the flavor was an instant hit, but it ultimately disappeared. Well, good news for Pop-Tarts fans: It’s coming back.

Blue Raspberry Pop-Tarts are returning to shelves as part of a Fantastic Four: First Steps promotional collaboration with General Mills “that might score you a free movie ticket,” says influencer @CerealLife.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The morning food-centric social media account posted a product image featuring character images from the film on the box. “Spend $10 on Pop-Tarts in one transaction, get $5 off a movie ticket!” the box reads. The deal is in conjunction with Fandango.

Pop-Tarts confirmed the news on its Instagram account Monday morning. “We have some fantastic news… Blue Raspberry Pop-Tarts are BACK! Yup, the fan favorite has teamed up with Marvel Studio’s ‘The Fantastic 4: First Steps’ (bc heroes get hungry too) giving you the gooey blue flavor you love with limited-edition Fantastic Four frosting designs.”

Blue Raspberry Pop-Tarts debuted in 2015, but then disappeared. It returned in 2019 with a bit of rebranding as Mer-Mazing Blue Raspberry, featuring a mermaid theme. However, it then disappeared for years, leaving fans who were deeply hooked on the flavor upset.

Six months ago, a Redditor pleaded their case for the brand’s return after it teased a launch. “I do not think I can put into words my need for more blue raspberry poptarts. If the returning flavor is anything BUT blue raspberry, I will singlehandedly lead a 1 man riot into the streets. I will dismantle kelloggs brick by brick if I must. I will uncover their poptart vault and scarf their personal supply down. I WILL HAVE THEM BACK!” they wrote. “Best pop tart ever,” agreed another shopper.

The new Pop-Tarts will have Fantastic Four-themed designs printed onto the frosting. According to Pop-Tarts, the new flavor is available now exclusively in Walmart stores. The bad news? It is a limited edition drop, meaning it won’t be available forever.