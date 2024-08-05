Popeyes Is Launching 2 New Desserts—and One of Them Is a Biscuit

The Popeyes lab is hard at work on new menu items. The chain recently added boneless wings in six different flavors to its permanent fried chicken lineup, but that has left some room for innovation on its dessert menu. Luckily, the chain is treating those with a sweet tooth to two new craveable desserts—one of which is another take on a dessert biscuit.

Who remembers the strawberry biscuit? It was the chain's first foray into dessert biscuits, and it did not disappoint. So it makes sense that fans would be ready for another biscuit-dessert mashup, and this time, it's probably the most obvious one of all: the Chocolate Chip Biscuit.

The new chocolatey dessert combines the iconic Buttermilk Biscuit, which is an icon in its own right, with rich chocolate chips. These soft, buttery biscuits are filled with morsels of soft, melty chocolate and topped with a drizzle of icing. Seriously, Popeyes, how did you not think of this sooner?

In addition to the Chocolate Chip Biscuits and staying true to what it does well, Popeyes is also launching a new cheesecake. The Apple Caramel Cheesecake is a rich, creamy cheesecake swirled with a sweet and tangy caramel apple filling over a buttery graham cracker crust.

The new desserts will be available starting August 5 at participating locations nationwide. And like most of Popeyes desserts, they are on the menu temporarily, so make sure you enjoy them during the upcoming fall season (the flavors are on point for that.)

The chain is also introducing new Big Boxes. The $20 and $25 deals are appropriately dubbed Bigger Boxes, and will be available starting August 12. The $20 Bigger Box includes ten pieces of Popeyes signature chicken or ten tenders, along with four of our famous buttermilk biscuits. And for the very hungry among us, the $25 Bigger Box will include ten pieces of chicken, four regular sides, and four biscuits. Of course, the chain is also bringing back the deal that started it all—the Big Box. The $6.99 Big Box is available again this season and includes two pieces of signature chicken or three tenders, two regular sides, and a buttermilk biscuit.