Popeyes Is Launching Its First-Ever Dessert Biscuit

Apart from fried chicken and the chicken sandwiches that ignited a fast-food war, one of Popeyes' biggest claims to fame is its iconic biscuits. First introduced in 1983, the biscuits went on to become a quintessential Popeyes side and are still a menu staple even 40 years later. The reasons behind their popularity are no secret. The biscuits are the best combination of buttery, salty, and fluffy, and they're even better when warm.

If you're one of the many, many fans of these biscuits, and also happen to have a major sweet tooth, today is your lucky day. Popeyes just reinvented the classic menu item and launched its first-ever sweet dessert biscuit just in time for spring.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains Serving the Most Amazing Biscuits

Popeyes began offering its brand-new Strawberry Biscuits at participating restaurants nationwide on March 27. The reinvented menu item features the signature Popeyes biscuit dough with "a deliciously sweet strawberry dessert twist" and a drizzle of creamy icing. Fans will need to act quickly in order to try the Strawberry Biscuits, since they'll only be available for a limited time.

"We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits," Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation, said in a statement. "The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal."

For as long as they're available, the Strawberry Biscuits will give Popeyes customers an extra sweet option to end their meal, expanding on the chain's current dessert menu that consists of a Cinnamon Apple Pie and Blueberry Lemon Cream Cheese Fried Pie. The brand has rolled out several other unique and interesting limited time dessert options in the past, including filled beignets, additional fried pie flavors, and a Strawberry Cheesecake Cup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While prices may vary depending on location, Popeyes is selling the Strawberry Biscuits a la carte for a suggested price of $1.79. Customers can also snag two biscuits for a suggested price of $2.99 and four biscuits for a suggested price of $5.39.

The debut of the Strawberry Biscuits is not the only Popeyes news to emerge this week. The fried chicken chain also announced that it was bringing back the Big Box, a meal deal that was first introduced in 2014 and has made several appearances on the menu since then. This time around, Popeyes customers who order the Big Box will be able to choose between an eight-piece order of chicken nuggets or two pieces of the signature bone-in chicken, alongside two regular sides and a biscuit for a price of $6.99.

While customers can get a considerable amount of food for $6.99 as part of the Big Box, the deal has not been immune to inflation. When the chain brought back the Big Box in January 2022, for example, customers could snag the deal for $6, nearly a dollar less than the current price. The $6 price point last year was also an increase on the $5 Big Box Popeyes offered in 2016 and 2018.

Popeyes is also adding a brand-new meal deal, the Family Feast, to the menu for a limited time. For $29.99, customers who cash in on the new offering can get six pieces of signature bone-in chicken, two sandwiches, two large sides, and four biscuits. Both the bone-in chicken and the sandwiches will be available in the classic and spicy varieties for the deal.

Like the Strawberry Biscuits, the Big Box and Family Feast are also only available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. Meanwhile, Popeyes fans still have the opportunity to order the seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box that returned to menus for a limited time ahead of Lent last month.