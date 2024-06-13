Popeyes Just Launched a $6.99 Meal—Here's What's Included

Following in the steps of several rival fast-food chains, Popeyes is trying to boost its value with a special meal deal that can get you a pile of food for less than $10.

The chicken chain just reintroduced its popular Big Box promotion at restaurants for a limited time. Popeyes was actually ahead of the game regarding value—this deal first launched in 2014. However, it cost $5 at the time. The Big Box has returned on a limited basis several times since then, though the price tag has steadily ticked up over the years.

When the meal was rereleased in 2022, for example, it was sold for $6 instead of $5. For its 2024 rerelease, Popeyes is charging about a dollar more for the Big Box—$6.99.

The meal comes with two pieces of Popeyes' signature bone-in fried chicken, a buttermilk biscuit, and the customer's choice of two sides. Depending on what's ordered, the Big Box can range from 867 to 1,207 calories.

By bringing back the promotion, Popeyes has joined a growing list of fast-food chains that are rolling out value meals as many consumers complain about the elevated cost of dining at fast-food joints nowadays. Burger giant McDonald's is among those chains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In the wake of a barrage of criticism about its prices—which the chain recently addressed in an open letter—McDonald's reportedly plans to introduce a new $5 value meal on June 25. The bundle will include a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) or McDouble (400 calories), an anonymous source told CNBC.

Other chains that have launched (or are planning to launch) new value meals include Burger King, Wendy's, and Starbucks.

The Big Box isn't the only new goody that Popeyes has rolled out for customers lately. Alongside the classic Big Box, Popeyes is also offering a shareable $20 Bigger Box (3,328 calories) with four biscuits and the customer's choice of either 10 pieces of signature chicken or 10 chicken tenders.

Additionally, Popeyes customers can now score a $6.99 Big Box Tenders meal that comes with three chicken tenders, one biscuit, one dipping sauce, and two regular sides. This bundle can range from 887 to 1,367 calories.

All of the Big Box meals will only be available through June 23, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local Popeyes to snag one.