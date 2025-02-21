Popeyes Launches $5 Deal Featuring Fan-Favorite Tenders but Act Fast

Mardi Gras, which kicks off Tuesday, March 4 (AKA Fat Tuesday) is clearly a big holiday for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Founded in New Orleans in 1972, the fried chicken joint celebrates the holiday in a major way every year, offering unique themed dishes and sensational deals for customers worldwide. This year, they have decided to kick off their celebration early, bringing back a fan-favorite at an unbeatable price.

Now until Feb. 23, Popeyes Rewards members can order up a 3-piece Chicken Tenders for just $5. The offer is available exclusively on the Popeyes app or website.

How can you take advantage of the deal? Head over to Popeyes.com or the app, which is downloadable in the app store for free. Click on the "Offers" section. Add three handcrafted chicken tenders to your cart, choosing from Classic, Spicy, or Blackened varieties. Proceed to checkout. Once there, the discounted $5 price will show up. They are available for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery at participating Popeyes locations nationwide.

In honor of the Super Bowl, Popeyes and Tequila Don Julio announced a "one-of-a-kind culinary mashup." The headlining entree was the Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich — a chicken breast filet marinated in reposado tequila, fried in Popeyes crunch buttermilk breading, topped with a tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, a barrel cured pickle, and served in a sweet and buttery concha roll. Other items included Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings with a specialty sauce and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail. "The menu combines the rich heritage of Popeyes' Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado – a tribute to craftsmanship and iconic celebrations," the press release stated.

Popeyes, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands with 3,705 restaurants located in more than 46 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 30 countries worldwide, is expanding globally. Recently, they announced they will be opening an additional 45 restaurants in the United Kingdom. New locations will open in Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, London, and Scotland with various versions of the restaurant, including dine-ins, drive-thrus, and delivery kitchens.

"Fresh off the fryer 🔥 2025 is about to get a whole lot spicier with 45+ new restaurants poppin' up in a city near you! Where next?" Popeyes UK captioned a recent Instagram post. "This is huge!! 🔥🔥" commented one fan, while several others requested restaurants in their cities.