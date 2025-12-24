Popular BBQ Chain Just Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

The longtime barbecue chain closed multiple locations after filing for Chapter 11.

Over the past few years, the food and beverage industry has been hit hard. First, the pandemic quickly put most restaurants in debt due to forced closures and reduced demand. That was followed by inflationary pressures and tariff increases, resulting in higher food costs and less disposable income for patrons dining out. 2025 has been particularly brutal for many chains, which have been forced to file for bankruptcy, and some have even shuttered all locations for good. This week, a popular BBQ chain became the most recent casualty, closing several locations and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Columbus, Ohio-based Ray Ray’s Hog Pit closed several locations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Ohio Southern Bankruptcy Court, according to a new report from Nation’s Restaurant News. In its December 19 Chapter 11 petition, it listed assets of about $265,000 and liabilities of $1.26 million.

The company, founded in 2009 by chef James Anderson, began as a small barbecue food truck and has grown to seven locations across Central Ohio, including both food trucks and brick-and-mortar locations. It was also featured on Guy Fieri’s Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2017 and was praised for its slow-smoked meats, traditional smoking techniques, and signature sauces.

Columbus Underground reported in November that Ray Ray’s Hog Pit closed three of its locations. Four restaurants remain open and operating. These include dine-in and carryout locations in Clintonville, a drive-thru and walk-up location in Westerville, a dine-in, drive-thru, and walk-up location in Granville, and a walk-up window at Land-Grant Brewing in Columbus’s Franklinton neighborhood.

“This change allows us to refocus on what we do best— serving award-winning BBQ quickly to the people who love it most. We want to put our full energy into the locations you know and love, continuing to create the flavors, experiences, and memories that make our BBQ special,” the company shared in a Facebook post at the time.

“We are so grateful for your support over the years and for all the moments we have shared at all of our locations. It has been an honor to serve these communities, and we are excited to create new memories with you at our Columbus and Granville locations, where we will continue to bring the smoke, the flavor, and the hospitality you have come to expect!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Other major chains that filed for bankruptcy in 2025 include Hooters, Pieology, Pinstripes, Iron Hill Brewery, Razzoo’s Cajun Café, On the Border, Abuelo’s, Planta, Bertucci’s, and Sticky Fingers.