5 Red Lobster Menu Items Chefs Say Are Better Than the Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Chefs share the best Red Lobster menu items beyond the biscuits.

Red Lobster is known for their famous warm cheddar bay biscuits. You would think the restaurant would be best known for its lobster offerings, which of course is a favorite among diners (in addition to other seafood options), but everyone seems to mention those cheddar bay biscuits. These chefs set aside their love of the cheddar bay biscuits to mention some of their favorite offerings at Red Lobster beyond the free bread.

Wood Grilled Seafood

The Wood-Grilled Lobster, Shrimp & Salmon is a perfect blend of lobster tail, shrimp, and tender salmon in a brown butter sauce. “I would say my absolute favorite is the Wood-Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon. I love the variety of seafood in the dish, and the wood-grilling and delicious brown butter sauce really gives it a nice flavor,” Chef Dustin Hilinski said to Tasty Chomps.

Lobster Tails

What’s better than one lobster tail? Two, and chefs agree!

“Our Dueling Lobster Tails– two Maine lobster tails, one roasted and topped with tender shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce, the other golden-baked with crab-and-seafood stuffing,” said Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director, Culinary at Red Lobster.

Shrimp Choices

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The Shrimp Classics at Red Lobster gain a lot of attention from customers and industry professionals. Grilled, saucy, fried, buttery, spicy, they have it all and even chefs notice the quality and variety offered at this popular chain restaurant. “In addition to lobster, shrimp has always been a high-demand menu item,” Chef Dustin Hilinski said to Tasty Chomps

Seafood Feasts

Chefs like the Head Chef at Red Lobster, Chef X, head to social media to share the dishes they love the most. “Meet Chef X, the creative mind behind the flavors you crave. From your favorite dishes to wild ideas waiting in the wings, get a glimpse of what we could be cooking next,” the video says. Chef says, go for the feasts.

Shrimp Scampi

Dishes like the delicious Shrimp Scampi are among diners and chefs’ favorites at Red Lobster. “Our guests told us they love shrimp because it is highly appealing and familiar – and can be enjoyed in many ways from skewers to scampi to fried,” said Danielle Connor, SVP of Menu Strategy & Development at Red Lobster.