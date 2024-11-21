Beloved Regional Sandwich Chain Expanding With 70 New Locations

Sandwich chains are exploding in size in 2024, with national and regional brands alike adding tons of new stores to their rosters. But few are growing quite as fast as a beloved sub shop chain from the West that's bringing its signature sandwiches to a whole new part of the country.

Port of Subs, a Nevada-based chain that serves classic subs and a variety of salads, just announced a huge new development deal that will bring 70 new stores to the greater Washington D.C. area. Not only will these be the first Port of Subs locations near the nation's capital, but they'll also mark the chain's debut in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Military veteran and entrepreneur Bryan Denson will develop the new Port of Subs shops around key cities in the region, including Arlington, Va., and Frederick, Md. He's aiming to open the first of the planned locations in Arlington by May 2025 and debut dozens of others around the D.C. metropolitan area over the next 10 years.

"Bringing Port of Subs to the nation's capital is a significant milestone for us," Port of Subs President Healey Mendicino said in a statement. "Bryan's deep-rooted experience and dedication to community-building make him the ideal development partner to lead our brand into this iconic market. We look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership as he establishes our presence in Washington, D.C."

According to the announcement, Port of Subs wants to expand to more neighborhoods across the East Coast, and the Washington D.C. deal will kick off those efforts. So, sandwich fans out east should stay tuned for future updates on where Port of Subs is heading next.

Port of Subs currently operates more than 135 locations across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. In total, it has more than 300 new stores in development across the United States.

That includes the 60 new sandwich shops it's working to open in Minnesota through an agreement with local entrepreneur Pat Mancuso and his daughter Ashley Mancuso. While the full timeline for those openings wasn't revealed, Port of Subs already has its first Minnesota shop (located at 8362 Tamarack Village, Woodbury, Minn.) listed as "coming soon."

Last year, Port of Subs also unveiled plans to open 20 restaurants across the Greater Denver area. The Denver International Airport and city of Centennial are among the areas that will receive new Port of Subs locations, per its announcement.