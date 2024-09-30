13 Regional Sandwich Chains You Need to Try at Least Once

Sandwiches are the ultimate convenience food, providing an easy, handheld way to enjoy your favorite meats and vegetables. Whether you prefer yours hot or cold, there are beloved sandwich spots nationwide that cater to all sorts of palates. If you're really a fan of sandwiches, you likely know of at least a few chains that make your to-go order exactly how you want it.

Nationwide chains like Subway are plentiful for convenience, but throughout the United States, many regional chains deliver big on high-quality ingredients, unique menu items, and personalized touches that set them apart. (Not to mention the fact that there are plenty of sandwich chains out there that use actual tuna.)

The following sandwich chains can only be found in a select number of regions in the United States or are not known nationally. Depending on where you live, you may have never come across some of these chains. So keep an eye out when you are traveling. You might just discover a new favorite.

Portillo's

Nutrition :

Italian Beef (Per 1 Regular Sandwich)

Calories : 690

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 1,237 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 33 g

Depending on whether or not you think a hot dog is a sandwich, you may be surprised to see Portillo's in this roundup. However, the Chicago-based chain also specializes in Italian beef sandwiches and burgers in addition to Chicago-style hot dogs. In recent years, Portillo's has expanded into new markets, including Arizona and Florida. However, its prevalence in the Midwest makes it a genuine regional chain. It's a favorite among chefs, citing high-quality ingredients as one of the reasons why the chain deserves top mention.

Potbelly

Nutrition :

A Wreck (Per 1 Regular Sandwich)

Calories : 660

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,750 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 43 g

Though Potbelly locations can be found in numerous states across the U.S., the vast majority of its restaurants are located in Illinois. The chain was born in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago in the 1970s and today boasts a very passionate fanbase. When asked to share the best sandwich chain, one fan on Reddit replied, "The answer is Potbelly's. I'll fist-fight anyone who disagrees." The chain claims to make the "best toasted sandwiches in all the galaxies," such as the Wreck, a fan favorite made with turkey breast, hickory-smoked ham, Angus roast beef, salami, and Swiss cheese.

Wawa

Nutrition :

Classic Italian on a Roll (Per 1 Regular Sandwich)

Calories : 620

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 2,330 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 37 g

Do not disregard Wawa as a simple convenience store the next time you are hitting the road and looking for some lunch. Primarily found along the East Coast between New Jersey and Virginia (with additional locations in Florida), this popular chain of gas stations is known for more than just filling up automobiles. Step inside a Wawa, and you can choose from a menu that includes hot and cold sandwiches, paninis, and more. Unique finds include the Hot Wawa Gobbler, a holiday-inspired turkey sandwich that comes with your choice of mashed potatoes or stuffing and cranberry. Or, try the Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Panini.

Publix

Nutrition :

Chicken Tender Sub on a Soft Roll (Per 1 Half Sandwich)

Calories : 710

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 56 g

Publix is known throughout the Southeast for its quality produce, name-brand products, and specialty items. But perhaps the most significant claim to fame for the grocery chain is its deli sandwiches, known as "Pub Subs." These are not your average grocery store sandwiches. The subs have an almost cult-like following, thanks to high-quality ingredients, a wide array of toppings, and premade hits like the Chicken Tender Sub.

One fan on Reddit cites several reasons why Pub Subs are such a popular hit among local customers: "They are worth more than a Subway footlong because they shove a ton of toppings and way more meat than normal. Boar's Head meat is no joke, so if you're snobby about your meat, then Publix subs are definitely the way to go."

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop

Nutrition :

CJ's Pastrami (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 350

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 2,900 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 46 g

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop is a widely recognized name in California, with a few additional locations in Arizona. The sandwich chain offers cold and hot subs with a wide range of customization options. Best of all, each sandwich comes with a complimentary fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie.

While the perk of a free dessert is an excellent cherry on top of an already solid lunch option, Mr. Pickle's doesn't need to hide behind baked goods to prove that the chain makes a good quality sandwich. Locals and tourists alike are fans of the sandwich shop, with one fan on Reddit sharing, "I was on a road trip through California when we stumbled upon Mr. Pickles, easily the best takeout sandwich I've ever had. Miss that place!"

Mendocino Farms

Nutrition :

Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi (Per Sandwich)

Calories : 800

If you're looking for farm-to-table ingredients and a smaller regional-chain vibe, look no further than Mendocino Farms. With many locations throughout California, Mendocino Farms' menu includes favorites like the Original Pork Belly Banh Mi, made with braised, caramelized pork belly, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapeños, Thai basil, and Sriracha mayo.

Several customers had glowing reviews of this sandwich in particular. "I really think it's consistently one of the best Pork Belly Banh Mi," wrote one fan fan on Reddit. "Every sandwich I've tried from there is delicious." added another.

Ike's Sandwiches

Nutrition :

Meatless Mike (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 1,200

Fat : 68 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 112 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 35 g

You'll come across Ike's Sandwiches locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas. The chain is especially known for its excellent vegetarian options. One fan on Reddit commented, "It's a little pricey, but I'm a vegetarian with some dietary restrictions, so it's really nice to have some sandwich options when I want to treat myself. And all the locations I've been to in my area always seem to have really quality ingredients, too."

Which Wich

Nutrition information unavailable

Which Wich can be found in 37 states, but most of its restaurants are concentrated in Texas and across the Mid-Atlantic. The concept of Which Wich is more unique compared to other sandwich chains. Rather than speak your order to an employee, customers write their orders on paper bags, checking off various boxes for the kind of cheese, vegetables, and other toppings. The unique ordering process makes Which WIch worth at least one visit, though many customers happily return to enjoy their go-to sandwich. One customer shared on Reddit how much they love the chain, adding, "The grinder is absolutely perfect. My favorite sandwich shop!"

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Nutrition :

Italian (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 846–1742

The name of Penn Station East Coast Subs might lead you to believe you can only find this sandwich shop at New York City's famed train terminal. On the contrary, there are actually over 300 locations today across 15 states across the Midwest and as far south as South Carolina. When asked to share their go-to sandwich order, one customer shared on Reddit, "Classic Grilled Italian exactly how it comes. I get that every time, and it has yet to disappoint." Another Redditor agreed, "This is the one. I get it every time, and it's always perfect."

Schlotzky's

Nutrition :

Pastrami Reuben (Per Small Sandwich)

Calories : 590

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,620 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 36 g

Schlotzky's is available in nearly 30 states, but you'll have to look hard to find a restaurant in most of them. If you're in Texas, however, the chain is plentiful, with over 200 locations in the Lone Star State alone. The menu at Schlotzky's is chock full of sandwich options, ranging from French Dips to Reubens to Turkey Clubs.

It's a reliable sandwich shop for many, with customers citing the chain's consistency. One customer shared their thoughts on Reddit, writing, 'It's pretty damn good. Nothing fancy but super consistent." Another agreed, "Always a great sandwich. I've never had a bad experience at Schlotzsky's."

Earl of Sandwich

Nutrition :

The Cuban Sandwich (Per Order)

Calories : 640

There are only around 50 Earl of Sandwich restaurants in the United States, so if you come across one, it's worth popping in to check it out. You're likely to come across an Earl of Sandwich in major tourist destinations, including Walt Disney World and the Las Vegas Strip.

The chain has an assortment of unique hot sandwiches, including fan favorites like the Holiday Turkey, made with turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise. It also makes a popular Cuban sandwich, made with pork carnitas, ham, Swiss, pickles, and a mustard sauce. Earl of Sandwich is a go-to chain for many, with one Redditor sharing, "Earl of Sandwich is my favorite place for sandwiches. Nothing else comes close, in my opinion."

Capriotti's

Nutrition :

The Bobbie (Per Small Order)

Calories : 1,010

Capriotti's restaurants are scattered throughout the United States, but you'll find the highest concentration of restaurant locations between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The sandwich chain is best known for the award-winning "The Bobbie," Capriotti's take on a Thanksgiving sandwich. It's made with slow-roasted turkey topped with cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing, and mayo. It's easily one of the most talked-about customer favorites, with one sharing on Reddit, "One of the best sandwiches of all time, hands down."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jason's Deli

Nutrition :

Reuben the Great (Per Regular Sandwich)

Calories : 940

Fat : 73 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 3,320 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 55 g

Nearly 30 states have at least one Jason's Deli location, but if you want to travel to where it's abundantly available as a regional chain, head to Texas. There, you will find over 100 Jason's Deli locations serving up tasty sandwiches. Customers love the chain's consistency, with one fan sharing on Reddit, "Jason's Deli is one of the few chain places that really has not dropped in quality over the years. I've been going for over twenty years."

One menu highlight is the Reuben. A customer shared their thoughts on Reddit, saying, "For a chain place, it was honestly incredible. I've had my fair share of Reubens, and this totally exceeded my expectations." And if a tasty sandwich wasn't enticing enough, Jason's Deli gives out free frozen dessert to all of its diners.