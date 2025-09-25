5 Bodyweight Posture Exercises That Make You Look Taller After 50

Losing muscle mass is a natural part of aging if you don’t prioritize regular resistance training. One area that’s particularly prone to weakness? The upper back. It’s often not a muscle group you engage on a daily basis. Add in years of poor posture, sitting at a desk, and reduced physical activity, and you’ve got a recipe for tightness. That’s why we spoke with experts to learn the most essential bodyweight posture exercises that will help you look taller after 50.

“Stronger upper back muscles pull the shoulders into better alignment, reducing the hunched look many people develop,” explains James Brady, personal trainer at OriGym. “It protects the shoulder joints, lowering the risk of pain and injury. It also improves mobility, making everyday movements like lifting, reaching, or carrying much easier.”

If you’re looking to strengthen your upper back, bodyweight exercises and standing moves can be an excellent place to start.

“Standing moves engage more muscles at once, especially the core, which improves balance and stability,” Brady tells us. “They mimic real-life movements, so the strength transfers directly into daily activities. They’re also more accessible for people who find getting up and down from the floor or using machines difficult.”

Overall, better posture makes you appear taller, boosts confidence level, improves breathing, and decreases pain, says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness.

5 Bodyweight Posture Exercises That Make You Look Taller

Standing Resistance Band Rows

“This is a bit of a funky one, but it really builds quality strength through the rhomboids and lats, which are both massive in helping pull the shoulder blades together,” Brady notes.

Anchor a resistance band at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Band Pull-Aparts

“This nicely targets the rear shoulders and mid-back, helping open the chest up high to the sky, keeping the correct posture,” Brady points out.

Stand tall. Hold the resistance band ahead of you with arms fully extended at shoulder level. Pull the band apart, stretching your arms laterally while keeping them fully straight. Use control to return. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Reverse Fly

“This gives more strength to the upper back and rear delts, meaning you’ll have less of a rounded posture because they’re more developed for load,” says Brady.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward at the hips, maintaining a straight back. Extend and slightly bend your arms, lifting them out to the sides. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Plank With Shoulder Squeeze

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position as you draw your shoulder blades in. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Wall Angels

“This one is actually designed for mobility and posture directly, as it helps squeeze the shoulder blades together and improves mobility in your thoracic spine,” Brady says.