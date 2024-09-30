Trainers Swear by These 5 Workouts for Sculpted Back Muscles

Having a strong and well-defined back isn't just about looking good—it's a foundational component for supporting functional strength and good posture. Also, a sculpted back can improve your gym performance, improve stability in daily movements, and reduce injury risk. But which workouts are best for building back strength? To find out, we chatted with certified personal trainers who share their top five workouts for sculpted back muscles that boost overall strength and stability.

Fortunately, strengthening your back doesn't mean spending countless hours in the gym. Instead, it's about focusing on the right exercises and using proper form to engage your back muscles while activating your core. The following workouts are designed to target all the essential muscle groups in your back, helping to ensure you build muscle and improve your back's overall endurance and functionality.

If you're ready to dive into the five best workouts for sculpted back muscles, let's explore the detailed instructions and tips.

Workout #1: Pull-up Focused

Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, designed this routine. "This workout will focus on strengthening the upper back and lats to build a well-defined back," Masi explains.

What You Need: A lat pulldown machine, a pull-up bar, and a pair of dumbbells. The workout should take approximately 40 to 45 minutes.

The Routine:

Pull-ups (3 sets to failure)

Lat Pulldowns (3 sets of 8 to 12 reps)

Dumbbell Reverse Flyes (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Directions: Start with pull-ups, performing as many as you can until failure, focusing on controlling both the ascent and descent of the movement. Follow up with lat pulldowns, setting the weight at roughly 20% less than your body weight. Finish off with dumbbell reverse flyes to target the rear delts and traps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

1. Pull-ups

Grip the pull-up bar with an overhand grip, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. Engage your lats and pull your body up until your chin clears the bar. Lower yourself slowly, fully extending your arms at the bottom.

2. Lat Pulldowns

Sit at the lat pulldown machine and grip the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width. Pull the bar to your upper chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly release the bar back up to the starting position.

3. Dumbbell Reverse Flyes

Hold dumbbells with palms facing each other, bending at your hips. Lift the dumbbells out wide, squeezing your shoulder blades at the top. Lower the dumbbells back with control.

Workout #2: Deadlift Focused

"This workout emphasizes building back thickness with multi-joint movements," Masi tells us.

What You Need: A barbell, a cable row machine, and weight plates. This routine should take approximately 45 minutes.

The Routine:

Deadlifts (3 sets of 5 to 8 reps)

Barbell Bent-over Rows (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Seated Cable Rows (4 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Directions: Begin with deadlifts to engage your entire back, including the lower and mid-back muscles. Move to barbell bent-over rows for upper back thickness and finish with seated cable rows for additional volume. Rest for 90 seconds between sets.

1. Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, gripping the barbell just outside your legs. Drive through your midfoot, lifting the barbell as you extend your hips and knees. Lower the barbell back down, keeping control and your back flat.

2. Barbell Bent-over Rows

Hold the barbell with an overhand grip, hinge at the hips, and raise your torso nearly parallel to the floor. Row the barbell toward your lower rib cage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the barbell back down with control.

3. Seated Cable Rows

Sit at the cable machine with arms extended, gripping the handles. Pull the handles toward your torso, squeezing your back muscles. Slowly extend your arms back to the starting position.

Workout #3: Dumbbell & Bodyweight Focused

"This workout uses bodyweight exercises combined with dumbbell moves to sculpt your back," says Masi.

What You Need: A pair of dumbbells, a workout bench, and an optional suspension trainer. The workout should take approximately 35 to 40 minutes.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Single-arm Rows (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps per arm)

Inverted Rows (3 sets of 10 to 15 reps)

Band Pull-aparts (3 sets of 15 to 20 reps)

Directions: Start with single-arm rows to target your lats and traps. Next, perform inverted rows, which will hit your upper back while using your body weight for resistance. Finish with band pull-aparts to improve shoulder stability. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

1. Dumbbell Single-Arm Rows

Place one hand and knee on a bench and hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand. Row the dumbbell toward your hip, keeping your back straight. Lower the dumbbell slowly back to the starting position.

2. Inverted Rows (Bodyweight)

Position yourself under a bar or suspension trainer. Pull your chest up to the bar, engaging your back muscles. Lower yourself with control, keeping your body straight.

3. Band Pull-aparts

Hold a resistance band at shoulder height with your arms straight. Pull the band apart, stretching your arms out to the sides. Slowly return to the starting position.

Workout #4: Cable Machine Focused

TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, designed this workout and says, "This workout focuses on engaging the back muscles through various angles with consistent tension from the cables."

What You Need: A cable machine with a straight bar and rope attachment. The routine should take approximately 40 to 45 minutes.

The Routine:

Half Kneel Cable High Row (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Straight Arm Lat Pulldowns (3 sets of 10 to 12 reps)

Face Pulls (3 sets of 12 to 15 reps)

Directions: Begin with high rows to emphasize the lats, followed by straight arm lat pulldowns for full lat activation. Finish with face pulls to hit the rear delts and traps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

1. Half Kneel Cable High Row

Set the cable machine above your head and kneel with one knee on the ground. Pull the handle toward your chest at a 45-degree angle, engaging your lats. Slowly extend your arms back out, keeping tension in your back.

2. Straight-arm Lat Pulldown

Use a straight bar attachment, step back with arms straight, and hinge at your hips. Pull the bar down to your hips, squeezing your lats. Slowly raise the bar back up to eye level.

3. Face Pulls

Use the rope attachment, pulling the ends of the rope to your ears. Squeeze your shoulder blades and keep your elbows wide. Extend your arms back out while maintaining tension.

Workout #5: Functional Movement Focused

"[This workout is] designed to enhance functional strength, improve your core, and help sculpt your back muscles," Masi explains.

What You Need: Light dumbbells, a sled with a rope, and either kettlebells or dumbbells. The workout should take around 30 to 45 minutes, rest periods included.

The Routine:

Renegade Rows (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per arm)

Hand-over-Hand Sled Pulls (3 sets of 50 feet)

Farmer's Carries (3 sets of 100 feet)

Directions: Begin with renegade rows to target the back and core, followed by hand-over-hand sled pulls for back and arm strength. Finish with farmer's carries to work the traps, shoulders, and core. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets for optimal recovery and intensity.

1. Renegade Rows

Get into a pushup position, holding a light dumbbell in each hand with your feet wider than shoulder-width for stability. Perform a row by pulling one dumbbell to your side, keeping your body as still as possible. Lower the dumbbell back down and repeat on the other side, alternating arms for the full set.

2. Hand-over-Hand Sled Pulls

Attach a rope to a sled and extend it in front of you. Stand in an athletic stance and pull the sled toward you by alternating hands, bringing the rope into your body. Once the sled reaches you, reset the rope and repeat until you've covered 50 feet.

3. Farmer's Carries