Pringles Just Dropped Six Wild New Flavors for Fall

Procter & Gamble revolutionized snacking when it invented Pringles in 1968, the stackable, canned potato chips with so much flavor and crunch. In the past 50-plus years, many next-level flavors have been introduced to the Pringles family, ranging from Miller Light Beer to Dill pickle. Pringles is dropping six new flavors this fall, which will start hitting shelves in September. I tried all six of them and have all the details.

Pringles Smoky Bacon

Pringles Smoky Bacon “brings that irresistible bacon flavor into a snackable crisp. With notes of hickory smoke and pork flavors, the crisps deliver a savory woodfired smoky bacon taste,” the brand explains. If I didn’t know it was bacon, I would’ve said it tastes more like a smoky barbecue chip. But I did experience a slight bacony aftertaste. Overall, I give it a 4 out of 5. However, some may find it a little overwhelming. My son spit it out after a bite.

Pringles Smoky Mesquite BBQ

Pringles Smoky Mesquite BBQ “combines a barbeque sweetness with tangy notes for a savory bite featuring that familiar barbeque flavor with a smoked twist,” the brand says about it.

Pringles Smoky Cheddar

Pringles Smoky Cheddar “blends a mild sweet applewood smokiness with a bold and creamy cheddar cheese flavor to create the perfect smoky, cheesy snack experience,” the brand writes. This one was really good. I love the combo of cheddar wth just enough smoky flavoring. I found this flavor to be slightly saltier than the others, and overall, would give it a 3.5 out of 5.

Pringles Sharp White Cheddar

Pringles Sharp White Cheddar is my favorite of the new flavors. It “combines the rich and slightly nutty flavors with a touch of acidity to replicate that perfect aged white cheddar cheese taste,” the brand says. The chip really tasted like a super sharp cheddar and was the perfect amount salty and crunchy for my liking. 5 out of 5.

Pringles Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar

Pringles Mingles Cinnamon & Sugar features the brand’s first sweet flavor since 2016. “With warm notes of cinnamon complemented by sugary sweetness, it is the ideal shareable sweet snack, perfect for the holiday season. The puffs will be bringing the holiday cheer to the snack aisle with special limited-edition packaging for the season of sharing,” the brand says. I am a true churro lover, and this reminded me so much of the Mexican dessert. If you are craving something sweet, pick up a bag. 4.5 out of 5 stars from me.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pringles Mingles Jalapeño & Queso

Pringles Mingles Jalapeño & Queso “balances a creamy queso cheese taste with a fresh jalapeño flavor that offers a slight heat in a light, airy, and crispy puff,” the brand says. I am not a lover of spicy foods, so this wasn’t really for me. But if you like spicy snacks you will be obsessed. While marketed at medium, I found the perfectly airy but crunchy puff to be quite spicy.

The Brand Is Excited About the New Snacks

“At Pringles, we’re constantly thinking of new ways to satisfy our fans’ cravings, and bringing this suite of sweet, smoky, savory flavor to shelves is an exciting expansion of the unique snacking experiences Pringles offers,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles. “With the addition of the Smoky collection to our offerings, launching Sharp White Cheddar and creating even more poppable Pringles Mingles flavors to share, we hope our fans find an exciting new snack to enjoy for any occasion.”