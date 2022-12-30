In the annual battle of Champagne vs. prosecco for New Year's Eve, one variety has an advantage this year…due to the economy.

Prosecco is often less expensive than Champagne and therefore is predicted to be the top seller this New Year's Eve as people pinch their pennies and stay conscious of economic instability. In fact, the Wall Street Journal reports that sales of prosecco are booming compared to French Champagne, according to Liz Paquette, head of insights for online alcohol retailer Drizly. Drizly recently released a press release of their findings, showing that prosecco experienced a 26% growth in sales in 2022 while Champagne sales declined by 6%.

The average bottle of prosecco on Drizly's website sells for $16, while the average bottle of Champagne sells for $57, according to Paquette, which can help explain why prosecco will outsell champagne this New Year's Eve. But there are other pros and cons about both beverages that you should consider before making your NYE drink choice.

Why Prosecco Is Cheaper

Prosecco is a type of Italian sparkling wine made from the Glera grape variety. It's produced in the Veneto region of Italy, primarily in the hills surrounding the town of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. (Prosecco has been produced in the region for centuries, but it wasn't until the 1960s that it gained widespread popularity.)

The drink is typically light and refreshing, with flavors of green apples, pears, and white flowers. It's often enjoyed as an aperitif or with light meals. The production method for Prosecco is called "Charmat," in which the wine undergoes a second fermentation in tanks rather than in individual bottles like champagne. This results in a wine with a softer, less yeasty character.

The process also results in a less expensive product to produce. Prosecco tends to be made in larger quantities than champagne, which can also contribute to its lower price point.

4 Explanations for Champagne's Higher Cost

There are a few reasons why Champagne may be more expensive than other types of sparkling wine:

Champagne is made from a specific type of grape grown in the Champagne region of France. These grapes are more expensive to grow and produce than the grapes used to make other sparkling wines, such as Prosecco. The production process for champagne is more labor-intensive and time-consuming than the process used to make other sparkling wines. Champagne is made using the traditional method, which involves aging the wine in the bottle before it's released for sale. This process can take several years and requires careful attention to detail at every step. Champagne has a long history and a strong reputation for quality, which has helped to establish it as a luxury product. This perception of luxury can contribute to the higher price compared to other sparkling wines. Finally, the demand for champagne is relatively high, which can also contribute to its higher price point. Champagne is often associated with special occasions and celebrations and is seen as a status symbol. This demand, combined with limited supply, can drive up the price.

Bubbles Have Some Health Benefits, But You Should Drink Responsibly

Champagne, like other types of wine, can have both potential benefits and risks. It contains antioxidants called flavonoids, which may help to protect against cell damage and reduce the risk of certain diseases. What's more, moderate alcohol consumption, in general, may help to reduce stress and improve your mood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Like most things in life, drinking champagne comes with both the good and the bad," John Fawkes, an NSCA-certified personal trainer, Precision Nutrition-certified nutritional counselor, and managing editor of The Unwinder, said in our story about what happens to your body when you drink champagne. "The good news is that the standard New Year's Eve cocktail is rich in phenolic acid, which has been linked to longevity and improved recall." (A 2013 study backs this up.)

However, there are also health dangers. Champagne can get you drunk faster, which can lead to accidents or poor decisions. "Scientists speculate that the bubbles' carbon dioxide accelerates the flow of alcohol into the intestines," Fawkes told us. Not to mention, you're drinking empty calories and can become dehydrated.

Whatever the health benefits of alcohol, they are only applicable when consumed in moderation. Overconsumption of alcohol can increase your risk of a variety of health problems, including liver disease, cancer, and addiction. If you choose to drink alcohol, it's important to do so responsibly. New Year's Eve or not, the recommended maximum amount of alcohol is one drink per day for women, and two for men.