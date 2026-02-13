Pushups are an excellent indicator of total-body strength and fitness.

Knowing how strong you are for your age is important information. After all, muscle strength is king as you get older, since it starts to naturally decline. Your strength gauges your overall health, quality of life, independence, and even longevity. Everyone needs strength to perform simple everyday tasks like carrying groceries, standing up from a chair, and even grabbing objects off of a shelf. We spoke with experts and are here with a test: If you can do this many pushups without stopping at 65, you’re fitter than most 45-year-olds.

What Makes Pushups a Telltale Sign of Strength and Fitness

Pushups not only call for arm strength, but total-body coordination, making them a stellar test of strength.

“They test upper-body strength, core stability, shoulder health, and muscular endurance all at once,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “For adults 65+, being able to control body weight through space shows preserved muscle mass and joint integrity. Pushups also reflect functional strength needed for daily tasks like getting up from the floor or catching a fall. They’re hard to fake and easy to assess. That makes them a reliable marker of real-world fitness.”

If You Can Do This Many Pushups Without Stopping at 65, You’re Fitter Than Most 45-Year-Olds

Being able to complete 15 to 20 consecutive pushups with proper form is an excellent indicator of “above-average fitness” for adults aged 65. For women, performing 10 to 15 pushups is also a solid benchmark to aim for.

“These numbers suggest good upper-body strength, core control, and endurance relative to age-related muscle decline,” Canham says. “The key is quality, not speed or partial reps. Even modified pushups count if form is strict and consistent. It’s a meaningful goal because it reflects usable strength, not gym-specific ability.”

How To Get Started

Canham suggests kicking things off with incline pushups on a counter, wall, or workout bench to safely build up your strength.

“Focus on keeping the body in a straight line from head to heels and engaging the core before each rep. Lower slowly and press up with control rather than rushing,” she recommends.

Break sets out into manageable chunks, such as sets of five with brief rest periods. Practice a few times a week, allowing for ample recovery. Gradually progress the incline as your strength improves. Read on for the detailed instructions.

Wall Pushups

Stand tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Traditional Pushups

Assume a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Diamond Pushups

Assume a high plank, placing your hands close together so your index fingers and thumbs form a “diamond” beneath your chest. Keep your elbows close to the sides of your body as you lower your chest toward the floor. Press yourself back up to the start position.

Decline Pushups