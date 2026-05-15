5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Apron Belly Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Ditch your classic gym machine routine for these productive standing moves.

Turning 60 presents many physical changes in life, some of which may be quite unexpected. With age comes the natural loss of lean muscle mass, a process known as sarcopenia. In addition, bone density declines, joints stiffen, metabolic shifts occur, and you may notice extra abdominal fat—known as an “apron belly.” The bottom line? It’s time to take charge and put some effort into maintaining your overall wellness—decreasing unhealthy belly fat in the process.

To help you out, we spoke with Gerard Washack with Strong Republic Personal Training, who has more than 20 years of experience owning and operating personal training studios across the Coachella Valley. Washack created Strong Republic around one belief system: adults 40+ deserve a workout program designed specifically for them and their needs. We learned five stellar standing exercises that can help flatten your apron belly faster than gym workouts after 60.

Why don’t traditional gym routines typically move the needle in this area of the body? According to Washack, “Most people sit all day—at home, in the car, at work. Then, they go to the gym and sit some more, on machines. The hip flexors get shorter, the pelvis tips forward, and the lower belly gets pushed out as a result.”

Below, he shares five stellar standing moves to add to your routine.

Standing March

“The exhale is very important. That breath fires up the transverse abdominis, which is the deep wrap-around muscle that acts like a corset,” Washack tells us.

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height, exhaling hard and sucking in the lower belly as you do so. Pause for a moment at the top. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, holding it at the top for a moment before lowering. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout.

Standing Pelvic Tilt

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on your hips. Tuck your tailbone under a little bit, squeeze your glutes, and draw your belly inward. Hold for 3 seconds before releasing. Repeat.

Standing Knee-To-Opposite-Elbow Twist

Begin standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands behind your head, elbows out wide. Activate your core and lift your left knee toward your left elbow as you crunch your torso to the side, keeping your chest tall. Use control to lower. Lift your right knee toward your right elbow as you crunch your torso to the side.

Wall Stand With Belly Draw

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“This isn’t really a workout move, but a posture reset,” Washack says.

Begin standing tall with your back pressed against a wall, heels a few inches off the surface. Press your lower back flat into the wall and your belly button in toward your spine. Hold for 10 seconds. Release.

Standing Hip Hinges