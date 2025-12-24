5 Quietly Marked-Down Costco Items Shoppers Are Buying

Shoppers spotted quiet price cuts on these popular Costco foods and snacks.

One of my favorite things about being a Costco member is how many sales are going on year-round. Lots of those are seasonal, but there will also be these random markdowns on fan-favorite items where shoppers can save some serious money. If you aren’t keeping an eye out during warehouse trips or you never check the Costco website, you’re missing out on some gems, but we’ve got you covered. Here are five quietly marked-down Costco items shoppers can’t get enough of.

Starbucks Dark French Roast

Starbucks Dark French Roast is down $10 right now, $37.99 down from $47.99 and shoppers love the discount. “I enjoy a dark roasted coffee and Starbucks French Roast is my favorite. However, it is pricier than other brands so I usually wait for Costco to have a sale and then buy the 72-pod package. I haven’t had any exploded k-cups or any other issues,” one Costco member said.

Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis

The Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis are on sale for $14.59 down from $19.99. “Great snack to grab on the go. Big improvement over candy and the grandkids love them,” one happy shopper said about these high-protein snacks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tsar Nicoulai Baerii Caviar

Costco has the Tsar Nicoulai Baerii Caviar (2 oz) on a tremendous sale right now—$179.99 down from $249.99, and shoppers are taking full advantage of it. “I love this Tsar Nicoulai Baerii caviar, full caviar flavor and buttery. So I ordered again. I have ordered many times caviar from this vendor through Costco. They have many other very good caviar as well, and when with Costco discount, it’s a great deal,” one Costco member said.

Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers

I love the Crunchmaster 6-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers ($9.69 down from $12.99) and I’m not the only one. “A great all around snack that’s not a potato chip and is GF [gluten-free]. Goes well with hummus and other dips or tastes good alone. Even better when Costco has them on sale,” one shopper shared.

GoGo SqueeZ Organic Applesauce Variety Pack

The GoGo SqueeZ Organic Applesauce Variety Pack is on sale right now for $13.99 down from $17.99, and perfect for lunchboxes. “These were an easy buy at the price point per pouch. The kids love them and they are very convenient,” one shopper said. “Good variety pack and a great deal can’t beat it,” another commented.