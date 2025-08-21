I Quit Added Sugars for 30 Days and Noticed 5 Life-Changing Benefits

We all know added sugars are bad for you and while small portions shouldn’t have a big negative impact, eating too much too often can have serious health effects like obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A balanced diet is key, but it’s easy to get carried away with added sugars. Plus, so many store-bought items have more grams than you realize. Paying attention to the amount of added sugar in foods is vital for your overall well-being and the American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for women and no more than 9 teaspoons for men. For Violeta Morris, an MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, she scaled way back on added sugar for health reasons. “I wanted to quit eating added sugar because I was fluctuating with my blood sugar and was not having as much energy as I wanted throughout the day,” she explains. “I also know that added sugar is unnecessary calories. It does mean I don’t ever enjoy sweets, it’s about moderation.” Morris gave up added sugars for 30 days and here are five major noteworthy changes she experienced.

Better Blood Sugar Control

One of the main reasons for Morris eliminating added sugars for a month was to maintain stable blood sugar and it worked. “I experienced more steady energy throughout the day, with no need for extra caffeine or mid-day naps,” she says. “Many people don’t realize how strongly food choices impact energy, mood, and focus. For example, after going to a buffet or eating a large bowl of pasta, ask yourself: How do I feel right now? Do I need a nap?” She adds, “That post-meal tiredness is often the result of a glucose spike followed by a crash, leading to fatigue and sluggishness. Learning how to balance meals helped me avoid those ups and downs.”

Less Cravings

Cravings can be so strong it’s hard to not give in, but after quitting added sugars for 30 days, Morris didn’t have a hankering for sugar as much. “The less added sugar I consumed, the less I craved it,” she says. “This was likely because I focused on meals with more protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, which kept me full longer and reduced the constant desire for sweet foods.” She explains, “Over time, my taste buds adapted, and I became more satisfied with naturally sweet foods like fruit.”

Lost Weight

Another life-changing benefit for Morris was dropping a few pounds. “I was pleasantly surprised to lose the stubborn 5 pounds I had been holding onto,” she says. “This change boosted my confidence and motivated me to keep pursuing my nutrition and health goals. Beyond the number on the scale, I felt lighter, more energized than ever, and more in tune with my body.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Better Sleep

Morris also experienced improved sleep as a result of cutting out all added sugars. “I noticed I could fall asleep faster and felt more refreshed upon waking,” she says. “Large blood sugar fluctuations during the day can also happen at night, sometimes leading to low blood sugar episodes that may cause symptoms like night sweats or waking up feeling restless.” She adds, “By stabilizing my blood sugar, I reduced these disruptions and supported a deeper, more restorative sleep.”

Less Fatigue

Feeling exhausted all day and sluggish is not only uncomfortable, but it’s tough to get anything done, but by not eating added sugars, Morris felt more energized. “By cutting out excess added sugar, I was able to balance and stabilize my blood glucose levels, which helped me feel more alert and energized,” Morris explains. “Research shows that consuming certain types of carbohydrates—particularly simple sugars—can increase fatigue within 30 minutes of eating.” She adds, “In contrast, complex carbohydrates are digested more slowly, providing a steadier source of energy without the sharp spikes and crashes that drain an individual.”