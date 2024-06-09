25 Unhealthiest Groceries With the Most Added Sugars

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When the Nutrition Facts label got a makeover in 2020, one of the key changes the Food and Drug Administration made was to create a new line item for added sugars. Previously, packaged foods only had to disclose their total number of sugars—both naturally occurring and added. However, research shows that—more than natural sugars—added sugars in foods and beverages come with a price to our health, such as increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. It's certainly nice to know when foods you buy at the grocery store are high in them.

To reduce added sugars in your diet, start by becoming a savvy label reader. Always check the "Added Sugars" line on the nutrition panel! We're getting you started by identifying common too-sweet culprits. Steer clear of these 25 foods at the supermarket with high amounts of added sugar.

Soda

Mountain Dew

Nutrition (Per 12 oz) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 46 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 46 g, Added Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : g

Have you ever heard someone call soda "pure sugar"? Well, in the case of many bubbly beverages, they're not wrong. Take Mountain Dew, for example. In a 12-ounce can, you'll get 46 grams of carbs, all of which come from added sugars—and no other nutrition (except a hint of sodium).

Frozen Meals

P.F. Chang's Orange Chicken

Nutrition (Per 1 ½ cup) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 920 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 34 g, Added Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 17 g

Frozen meals can be a convenient go-to here or there, but to limit sugar, don't rely on them for everyday eating. Sugars are often used as preservatives in frozen foods. And of course, in sweet-sauced meats like orange chicken, they serve as flavor boosters. Though added sugars may enhance taste, they don't enhance the health factor of frozen meals.

Pasta Sauce

Prego Traditional

Nutrition (Per ½ cup) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9g Added Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

Nana may have put a pinch of sugar into her homemade pasta sauce, but no Italian grandma would load her marinara with as much sugar as you'll find in some commercially prepared versions. Prego Traditional adds 4 grams to each serving. That's a full teaspoon per half cup—as much as you might use to sweeten coffee! Do you want that much sugar in your spaghetti?

Candy Bars

3 Musketeers Bar

Nutrition (Per 1.92 oz) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 37 g, Added Sugar: 36 g)

Protein : 1 g

Nobody ever said candy bars were health food, but did you know just how much sugar is in the average bar? A full-sized 3 Musketeers will land you 36 grams of the sweet stuff. And since it's low in protein and fiber, there's nothing to slow the absorption of sugar straight into your bloodstream.

Frozen Pancakes and Waffles

Eggo Thick and Fluffy Double Chocolate Waffles

Nutrition (Per 1 waffle) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g, Added Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you're looking for a low-sugar breakfast, most frozen pancakes and waffles aren't it. Many, like Eggo's Thick and Fluffy Double Chocolate Waffles, are heavy on sweetener. Stick to frozen options made with whole wheat or other whole grains, and avoid flavorings like chocolate, strawberry, or birthday cake.

Flavored Yogurt

YoCrunch Oreo Vanilla Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 170 g) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g, Added Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 5 g

With its high protein and copious probiotics, yogurt is an excellent choice. But when you load it up with added sugars—either in the form of flavor infusions or stir-in toppings—yogurt quickly turns into dessert. If you're hankering for a sweeter yogurt, purchase a plain version and swirl in some maple syrup.

Jelly

Smuckers Sweet Orange Marmalade

Nutrition (Per 1 Tbsp) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g, Added Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 0 g

Nope, marmalade doesn't count as a serving of fruit. Though jams and jellies technically contain fruit, they're processed with so much added sugar that little nutrition remains.

Bottled Tea

Snapple Peach Tea

Nutrition (Per 16 oz) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 40 g, Sugar: 40 g, Added Sugar: 40 g)

Protein : 0 g

When you're tired of plain water, unsweetened brewed tea is a healthy choice since it's loaded with antioxidants and contains no calories. But the same can't be said for bottled, sweetened teas like Snapple's peach tea. A 16-ounce bottle has a jaw-dropping 40 grams of added sugar. At 160 calories, this beverage gets all its calories from sugar.

Barbecue Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce

Nutrition (Per 2 Tbsp) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g, Added Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 0 g

Which has more added sugar, a serving of Sweet Baby Ray's or grape jelly? It's the barbecue sauce, baby, and it's not even close! Sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, this barbecue sauce (and others like it) is a source of sugar you might not always see coming. Keep it in mind when you use them for drizzling, basting, and dipping.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cereal

Cap'n Crunch Oops! All Berries Cereal

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 15 g, Added Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

Not every cereal is loaded with sugar. (We've got plenty of examples that are genuinely good for you!) Still, there are plenty of dessert-for-breakfast offenders on grocery store shelves. Generally, cereals with chocolatey or fruity flavors tend to be among the highest in added sugars. We're lookin' at you, Cap'n Crunch Oops! All Berries.

Fruit Juice and Juice Cocktails

Welch's Fruit Punch Juice Cocktail

Nutrition (Per 8 oz) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g, Added Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 0 g

Pure, unsweetened fruit juices provide vitamins C, D, potassium, and antioxidants. The USDA says that 1 cup of 100% fruit juice counts as a serving of fruit. But keep in mind that something you fresh squeeze in your kitchen is a lot better than bottled juice with added sugars. These can have scary amounts of sneaky sweeteners, like high fructose corn syrup.

Flavored Coffee

International Delight Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee

Nutrition (Per 1 can) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g, Added Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 5 g

In a 2021 study on the top sources of added sugar in the American diet, sweetened beverages ranked number one. Flavored coffees fall squarely into the sweetened beverage category, and we're drinking more than ever, according to a 2024 report.

You don't have to hit your local Starbucks to get a heavily sweetened latte. Canned and bottled iced coffees have the equivalent of multiple pumps of coffee shop sweetener. International Delight's Caramel Macchiato single-serve can, for example, comes with 28 grams of added sugar—56% of the recommended daily value.

Canned Fruit

Del Monte Sliced Peaches

Nutrition (Per ½ cup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 21 g, Added Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 0 g

Undoubtedly, canned fruit is better for you than a sweet treat like candy—but as fruit goes, it's not the best. Fruits packed in heavy syrup are the sweetest of the canned varieties, typically using a blend of high fructose corn syrup, regular corn syrup, and white sugar. Choose canned fruit packed in light syrup or fruit juice to put excess sweetener in its place.

Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs Coffee Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream

Nutrition (Per 2/3 cup) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 33 g, Added Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 6 g

Ice cream is one source of added sugar that's probably pretty obvious. Still, not all frozen dairy desserts are created equal when it comes to added sweeteners. Häagen Dazs' Coffee Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream is at the high end of the sugar spectrum, with 27 grams per two-thirds of a cup.

Baked Beans

Great Value Baked Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory

Nutrition (Per ½ cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 14g, Added Sugars: 13 g)

Protein : 6 g

We're big fans of beans for their healthy dose of fiber and plant-based protein. But remember what we said about all the sugar in barbecue sauce? When manufacturers add barbecue flavor to beans, they amp up the sugar content to a serious degree. Extra brown sugar or molasses don't help the situation, either.

Bread

Wonder Classic White Bread

Nutrition (Per 2-slice serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g, Added Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

This one may come as a surprise. The sturdy stuff of sandwiches can be a major source of added sugar. A single serving of Wonder Bread, for example, packs 5 grams of added sugars—not exactly what you're going for when you whip up a simple lunch. Look for packaged breads with zero added sugars (they do exist!).

Snack Cakes

Little Debbie Devil Squares Snack Cakes

Nutrition (Per 2 cakes) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 12 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 30 g, Added Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sweet bakery products clock in as the number two source of added sugars in Americans' diets. That includes snack cakes like the ones made by Hostess and Little Debbie. A two-cake serving of Little Debbie's Devil Squares Snack Cakes is a sugar-palooza at 30 grams of added sweetener.

Sports Drinks

Powerade Island Burst

Nutrition (Per 12 oz) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g, Added Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 0 g

Believe it or not, you don't have to replenish electrolytes with sugary sports drinks. You can get electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium from other lower-sugar beverages, such as milk, coconut water, and vegetable juice. They'll likely be a better choice than ultra-sweet sports drinks like Powerade's Island Burst.

Ketchup

Whataburger Fancy Ketchup

Nutrition (Per 1 Tbsp) :

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g, Added Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

This classic condiment tastes so good on burgers and dogs because its sweetness is a delicious contrast to meats' inherent savoriness. But watch out—it's easy to overdo it on sugar from ketchup. Whatburger's Fancy Ketchup, for example, manages to pack 3 grams of added sugar (in the form of high fructose corn syrup) into each tablespoon.

Cookies

Great Value Strawberry Cream Wafer Cookies

Nutrition (Per 4 wafers) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g, Added Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 1 g

There's no getting around it: unless cookies use zero-calorie sweetener, they're gonna have sugar. But some store-bought cookies are worse than others. Read labels to know what you're getting. Less than 10 grams of added sugars per serving is on the lower side.

Protein Bars

Clif Bar Cool Mint Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 1 bar) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 17 g, Added Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 10 g

Wait a minute, aren't protein bars supposed to be good for you? Not always. Many snack bars have more sweetener than protein—not to mention that they're highly processed. Power up your snack hour with a bar that has a better macronutrient ratio. (We've got several to suggest.)

Boxed Brownie Mix

Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/18th package) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g, Added Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 1 g

Boxed brownie mix is up there with cookies and cakes for added sweetener. Even a basic, no-frills mix like Pillsbury's Chocolate Fudge gets nearly 70% of its total carbs from added sugars.

Coffee Creamer

Dunkin Extra Extra Coffee Creamer

Nutrition (Per 1 Tbsp) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g, Added Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

Before you pour that creamer into your morning coffee, hold up a minute. Just how much sugar are you adding to your cup? In the case of Dunkin's Extra Extra Coffee Creamer, you'll be stirring in 5 grams of added sugars per tablespoon.

Sour Candies

Sour Patch Kids

Nutrition (Per 12 pieces) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g, Added Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sour candies may not have much fat—but they often have even more sweetener than rich desserts like cakes and chocolate. A 12-piece serving of Sour Patch Kids comes in at 27 grams of sugar (24 added). And let's be honest, who can eat just 12 of these tasty little guys?

Flavored Non-Dairy Milk

Great Value Chocolate Almond Milk

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g, Added Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 1 g

Don't let the health halo of non-dairy milk fool you. Though unflavored alt-milks frequently only have naturally occurring sugars, flavored varieties can be shockingly sugary. This chocolatey option from Great Value contains more sugar per serving than a serving of Dreyer's chocolate ice cream! For a healthier choice, look for no-sugar-added plant-based milks.