Red Lobster Just Announced First-Ever Endless 'Lobsterfest' Experience

After debuting its "Endless Lobster" event in New York City last year, Red Lobster is bringing complimentary meals to lobster fans across the country. As part of its popular, limited-time Lobsterfest promotion, the restaurant chain will be rolling out its first-ever Endless Lobster Experience.

However, not everyone can score this meal, as the chain is only offering it to 150 people. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 20, Red Lobster fans can enter for a chance to win this experience, which includes one complimentary two-hour seating with endless lobster, two sides, and warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The winners can enjoy this meal at any Red Lobster location nationwide.

As noted by the chain in a press release, participants will need to check the chain's social media accounts, which include Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram, to see when the Endless Lobster experience goes live.

Last week, the restaurant chain announced the return of its fan-favorite Lobsterfest event, featuring a choice of 10 lobster dishes, five of which are new.

First, there's the Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack, which includes crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp, and hush puppies, along with fries and a side of coleslaw, honey-jalapeño butter, and malt vinegar aioli. Then, for the pasta fans, there's the Lobster & Shrimp Lovers Dream. This features roasted Caribbean rock and Maine Lobster tails served with shrimp linguine Alfredo and a choice of two sides.

The new Dueling Southern Tails consist of shrimp-topped Maine lobster served on creamy grits, as well as a Maine lobster tail served on top of mac and cheese with a bacon bourbon glaze. This dish includes a choice of one side.

For those seeking something a bit simpler, the new Lobster Lover's Duo includes a tender Maine tail and Caribbean rock tail, which are both roasted and served with two sides. Finally, rounding out the lineup of new dishes is the lobster flatbread. This crispy option features Maine and langostino lobster, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes, and basil.

These aren't the only new menu items customers can enjoy at Red Lobster. The chain also unveiled three new cocktails: the Deep Sea Lobsterita, Mango Berry Sangria, and Mocha Espresso Martini.

Aside from these recent additions, other Lobsterfest dishes include the Lobster Lover's Dream, Twin Maine Tails, Surf & Turf: Maine Tail & Sirloin, lobster dip, and lobster linguine.