There's something particularly special about ordering lobster. Maybe it's the distinctly rich and succulent flavor. Perhaps it's the signature yet comical bib restaurant guests sometimes wear while cracking open the crustacean. Or, it could be the generally high price tag that makes this shellfish exude decadence.

No matter the driving force behind ordering lobster, this seafood variety is an indulgence for many. Plus, it can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways. Boiled, broiled, added to mac and cheese, paired with steak, sandwiched in a roll—the list goes on.

When the craving for this seafood delicacy strikes, but you don't want to cook it yourself, there are numerous restaurants that can help you get your fix. From casual eateries to upscale steakhouses, here are 10 restaurant chains that serve the best lobster dishes.

Red Lobster

Lobster Lover's Dream : 1570 calories, 110 g fat (56 g saturated fat), 4460 mg sodium, 62 g carbs (6 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 84 g protein

Looking for a more casual, family-friendly lobster spot? Red Lobster offers just that. Most recently, the seafood chain brought back its fan-favorite Lobsterfest, a limited-time event highlighting a selection of lobster dishes, five of which are new. These include the Lobster & Shrimp Lover's Dream, Dueling Southern Tails, Lobster Lover's Duo, crispy lobster and shrimp stack, and lobster flatbread.

The returning Lobster Lover's Dream, meanwhile, is exactly as advertised, featuring roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails and a lobster-and-shrimp linguini.

In addition to these dishes, Red Lobster also serves "Signature Feasts," some of which include lobster along with other protein choices like steak, shrimp, and salmon.

The Capital Grille

Tenderloin w/Butter Poached Lobster Tails (Per Order) : 570 calories, 30 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 1 g trans fat), 940 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 74 g protein

Beyond its signature dry-aged steaks, the Capital Grille also offers a variety of lobster dishes. Guests can kick off their meal with the lobster and crab cake with lemon basil aioli or opt for something more extravagant like the Grand Plateau. Serving four to six people, this starter features a combination of jumbo lump crab, North Atlantic lobster, shrimp cocktail, and oysters on the half shell. For something a bit smaller, there's also a cold shellfish platter, which includes one pound of lobster, shrimp cocktail, and oysters on the half-shell. This feeds two to four people.

Moving on to entrées, the Capital Grille offers a seared tenderloin with butter poached lobster tails, as well as a Maine lobster salad with citrus vinaigrette.

Chart House Restaurants

Twin Lobster Tails (Per Order) : 1040 calories

If you're searching for a restaurant with scenic views, look no further than Chart House. This restaurant chain boasts 24 waterfront locations, with Chart House noting that these range "from the historic to the unforgettable." While taking in the views, you can enjoy the West Australian lobster tail with marinated grilled vegetables or pair your steak with twin lobster tails.

Legal Sea Foods

Baked Stuffed Lobster (1.5-1.75 lb.) : 1200 calories

What started out as a family fish market in Inman Square, Mass., ultimately expanded into a 23-unit restaurant chain focused on serving sustainable seafood. From lobster bisque to lobster rolls, the beloved crustacean makes a recurring appearance on this chain's menu.

The restaurant's stuffed lobster tails are served with shrimp, scallops, peppers, onions, buttery crackers, and a choice of two sides. Then, there's the Gulf of Maine lobster, which comes steamed or baked with shrimp and scallop stuffing, plus a choice of two sides. You can also top your salad with lobster meat, order a seafood platter with lobster, or get grilled lobster tail as part of your surf and turf entrée.

Luke's Lobster

Nutrition information unavailable.

This family-owned, Maine-based seafood business got its start as a lobster roll shack in New York City in 2009. Since then, it's expanded to have a presence in 10 states, Japan, and Singapore. The chain keeps its menu simple, offering lobster, crab, and shrimp rolls, which are all served with mayo, lemon butter, and Luke's "secret seasoning."

As noted on its website, Luke's is committed to serving sustainable seafood. The lobster roll hotspot highlights how it advocates for transparency in the food chain, so consumers know what they're eating, as well as how their seafood was harvested and handled.

While one Yelp reviewer described the lobster roll as "tender and delectable," another one wrote, "Hands down, one of the best lobster rolls I've ever had !! Worth. Every. Penny!"

The Boiling Crab

Nutrition information unvailable.

If you're looking for a seafood boil experience, the Boiling Crab might just be for you. Known for its Louisiana-inspired Cajun seafood, this restaurant chain lets customers pick their "catch," which includes a choice of shellfish, such as shrimp, blue crab, and of course, lobster. Then, customers select their sauce and spice level. Sauce options include Rajun Cajun, Lemon Pepper, The Whole Sha-Bang, and Garlic Butter, while spice level can range from "non-spicy" to "XXX."

The Boiling Crab currently has 25 locations across seven states and Washington D.C. It also operates five international locations.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Nutrition information unavailable.

Steakhouses are obviously best known for their steak, but they still draw in customers with their shellfish offerings. Just look at Fleming's. The high-end steakhouse chain offers a range of seafood options, including lobster.

Guests can start their meal with a bowl of lobster bisque, which is made with North Atlantic lobster and spiced sherry cream. For their entrée, they can top their steak with truffle poached lobster or simply enjoy steamed lobster tails on their own. There's also the option to order lobster-starring sides like the North Atlantic lobster mashed potatoes or North Atlantic lobster chipotle cheddar mac and cheese.

"The steak melted in my mouth and has to be one of the best steaks I've ever had! The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations," one Yelp reviewer raved.

Ocean Prime

Nutrition information unavailable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Praised for its surf and turf offerings, this upscale restaurant chain and lounge has 18 locations across the U.S, with two locations coming soon. Take a look at the menu, and you'll find classic dishes like lobster bisque, which is made with butter poached lobster, as well as baked lobster mac and cheese. For the full lobster-eating experience, there's also the chilled whole Maine lobster served on ice.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Nutrition information unavailable.

Dine at Eddie V's and you can indulge in seafood and steaks while listening to live jazz music in a fine-dining atmosphere. Among the restaurant chain's seafood offerings are multiple lobster options, such as Maine lobster tacos and Maine lobster bisque.

Need to feed a crowd? Order the shellfish tower, which is complete with Maine lobsters, wild gulf shrimp, oysters, and colossal crab. Want to enhance your steak? Pair it with a cold-water lobster tail, which is broiled with drawn butter. Or, simply enjoy the crustacean on its own by ordering the cold water lobster, which features two broiled tails with drawn butter. The restaurant also serves butter poached lobster and aged white cheddar mashed potatoes as a side dish.

"The lobster mashed potatoes [were] very good. Large pieces of lobster and just the right amount of lobster bisque sauce over the top," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

The Palm

Nutrition information unavailable.

Besides steak, Italian dishes, and celebrity caricatures, this upscale steakhouse chain is also known for its lobster. Restaurant guests can order broiled jumbo Nova Scotia lobster, top their steak with a lobster béarnaise sauce, or pair their center-cut filet with a lobster tail as part of the Palm Duo. Some locations also serve a lobster gnocchi in a spicy vodka cream sauce.

"The lobster is always fresh, tender, and juicy," one Yelp reviewer noted.