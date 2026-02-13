5 Best Orders at Red Lobster, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the must-order dishes at Red Lobster right now.

From viral TikToks to glowing customer reviews and a new CEO that’s getting well-deserved praise, Red Lobster has clawed its way out of financial trouble and is impressing diners as well as culinary pros. The seafood chain has gained new momentum, and fans are loving the comeback and the menu. With so many great choices, it’s hard to narrow down what to order, so Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-tos.

Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Everyone knows the unlimited Cheddar Bay biscuits, available when you dine in, are one of the greatest perks of Red Lobster. They’re so popular that you can buy them in the frozen food section to make at home. “They are perfectly garlicky and buttery,” says Chef Josh Gadsden High Cotton in Charleston, SC. Vinnie Cimino, Chef/Partner, Cordelia, agrees that the biscuits are a must-have. “Going out to Red Lobster as a kid was always a big to-do, and there was no better way to start the meal than with an order of biscuits,” he shared.

Fried Fish Basket

This classic catch features wild-caught cod in a crisp beer-battered coating, giving the fish a light, flavorful crunch that chefs appreciate.

“It has a perfect golden crust, says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. “I love that they accompany the fried fish with Chesapeake fries, which are seasoned with Old Bay, and Old Bay tastes great on almost anything. Red Lobster really delivers pub-style taste/feel.”

Grilled Salmon

Red Lobster’s salmon is typically Atlantic salmon, and you can choose it grilled or blackened—and Chef Andrew prefers his blackened. “You will be surprised by the consistency of the salmon served here, given that it is a chain restaurant,” he says. “The blackened seasoning adds a nice crunch to the salmon that cannot be achieved without it. You won’t be disappointed!”

Hush Puppies

Red Lobster brought back its hush puppies by demand and is offering them as a side option. Chef Andrew is obsessed. “Golden, crispy outside with a fluffy inside that soaks up butter or tartar sauce like a dream,” he says. “They’re the nostalgic seafood sidekick, reliable, crowd pleasing, and just the right size for popping between shrimp or lobster bites.”

Fried Shrimp

Another standout dish is the fried shrimp because the chain always gets it right, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Fresh, high-quality shrimp and a light, flavorful batter that crisps perfectly without overpowering the delicate seafood inside. From a chef’s perspective, the key is balance. The coating adds crunch while the shrimp stay tender and juicy.” He adds, “What really sets them apart for me is how they cook them. The shrimp hit the pan at the right temperature, so they turn golden without burning and cook evenly through. Served hot, they’re crunchy, juicy, and satisfying. A great example of how a classic dish can shine when you pay attention to the basics.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e