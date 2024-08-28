Reese's Just Launched a New Peanut Butter Cup That's Bursting With Chocolate

From Cluster Bites to Olympic medal-shaped peanut butter cups, Reese's has given fans several new sweet treats to enjoy this year. Now, the beloved candy brand is offering yet another one, and this time, it's inspired by the filling of a popular chocolate dessert.

Starting this month, Reese's fans will be able to sink their teeth into the new Chocolate Lava Big Cup (190 calories per serving), which is designed to mimic "the decadence of the center of a chocolate lava cake," according to Hershey. This new candy pairs the classic combination of milk chocolate and peanut butter with an "ooey-gooey, chocolatey filling."

I Tried Every Reese's Product I Could Find & the Best Was Nostalgic Bliss

The new Chocolate Lava Big cup will be available in standard and king sizes at retailers nationwide.

According to Hershey, the release of this new peanut butter cup "expands on the success of Reese's Caramel Big Cup," which rolled out in 2023. This Reese's variety (190 calories per serving) couples milk chocolate and peanut butter with a layer of gooey caramel.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey Just Unveiled Its Halloween Candy Lineup—and It's Deliciously Spooky

"On the heels of last year's Reese's Caramel Big Cup launch, we felt the excitement that erupted for the extra layer in our big cup line and wanted to give our fans a delicious experience beyond the everyday," Melissa Blette, senior brand manager at Reese's, said in a press release "Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup delivers a satisfying treat that helps fans experience a unique, tasteful adventure through its decadent chocolate lava layer."

Reese's is promoting this new peanut butter cup with the creation of Mt. Reese's, a CGI chocolate and peanut butter lava volcano that "brings the decadence of the latest addition to the Big Cup line to Mount Rainier," as noted by Hershey.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

The Chocolate Lava Big Cup is one of multiple new peanut butter cups to hit shelves over the past few months. At the beginning of August, Hershey unveiled the new Reese's Werewolf Tracks (200 calories per serving) as part of its 2024 Halloween lineup. This spooky treat features a combination of milk chocolate, peanut butter, and vanilla-flavored cream. The new candy is available for a limited time in standard, king, and snack sizes.

Before this launch, Hershey announced a new Reese's Jumbo Peanut Butter Cup (130 calories per serving), which is as big as four Reese's king-sized cups—or one full king-sized pack. This new offering hit stores this summer and will be available for a limited time while supplies last.