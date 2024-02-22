Reese's Is Rolling Out a Gooey New Bite-Sized Snack

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When you're craving chocolate and peanut butter, there are few options as satisfying as a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Now, the popular candy brand is expanding its selection of treats with a new snackable product: Cluster Bites.

Available in seven-ounce pouches, this new candy features creamy peanut butter, smooth caramel, and crunchy peanuts covered in chocolate. A brand representative confirmed that Reese's Cluster Bites will be available in stores nationwide starting tomorrow, Feb. 23. Reese's fans can also purchase the product on the Hershey's website, which sells the candy for $5.99, excluding shipping.

RELATED: Chocolate Could Get Even More Expensive In 2024—Here's Why

Over the past few days, multiple social media users announced the launch of the new Cluster Bites, including the food-focused Instagram account @snackolator. The social media user likened the product to Reese's NutRageous candy bar bites since the bar also features milk chocolate, peanuts, peanut butter, and caramel.

According to Snackolator, Reese's Cluster Bites have already been spotted at Walmart. Within the comments section of the Instagram user's post, many Reese's fans expressed their excitement about the new candy release.

"Omg I have to get these," one commenter wrote. "Bag demolished within five minutes!" another one added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 20 Chocolate Brands That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients

The Cluster Bites aren't the only new Reese's products to hit stores over the last few months. In November, the brand debuted its Reese's Caramel Big Cup. Available in standard and king sizes, this candy pairs a layer of gooey caramel with the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter.

Around the same time, Hershey's unveiled its chocolate-covered frozen fruit line, which includes Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices. First available at Walmart, these frozen treats recently made their way into Costco warehouses.

Reese's fans can also get their chocolate peanut butter fix at Nothing Bundt Cakes, which is offering its Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Bundt Cake until Feb. 25 while supplies last. Customers can order this dessert in a few different sizes, including 8- and 10-inch bundt cakes, personal-sized "bundlets," and bite-sized "bundtinis."