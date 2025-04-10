7 Regional Burger Chains You're About to See Everywhere

Who doesn't love a good burger? If you are dying to try some of the hottest regional burger chains – including Whatabruger and In-N-Out – you might be in luck. Several regional burger chains are in rapid expansion mode and might be coming soon to a city near you. Here are 7 regional burger chains broadening their reach and you are about to see everywhere.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out, currently located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington, recently announced it is relocating its California headquarters to Tennessee and rapidly expanding in the state. The first Tenessee location will open in Nashville in 2023, followed by Chattanooga and Knoxville.

Whataburger

Whataburger is rapidly expanding in the South. Late last year, the burger chain revealed expansion plans in East Tennessee, with the 2025 opening of restaurants in Chattanooga and Knoxville. It also announced new locations in northern Alabama in Jasper, Gadsden, and Owens Cross Roads and its first-ever location in the state of North Carolina.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box left the Chicago area more than 40 years ago, and is about to make a return. According to NBC 5 Chicago, up to 10 locations will open over the next two years in Chicago, starting this summer. Countryside, Tinley Park, New Lenox, Plainfield, Naperville, Carol Stream, and Lake in the Hills will all be getting Jack in the Box restaurants, open 24-7 with dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options.

7th Street Burger

7th Street Burger, started in New York City, is famous for cooking up mouth-watering smash burgers. After only being available in New York and Washington, D.C., this summer, the first outpost will open in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood. Reportedly, locations in Baltimore and Boston will follow.

Roy Rogers

With a strong Mid-Atlantic presence, Roy Rogers, with 23 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchise locations in six states, plans to open in Southern New Jersey (Cherry Hill) this spring. Additionally, three locations in Alexandria, Virginia, and four in suburban Maryland are set to open soon.

Culver's

Culver's is a Midwest institution known for its famous ButterBurgers and frozen custard. In recent years, the Wisconsin-based company has made it clear that it is on a rapid expansion plan. In 2024, it announced 51 new locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, currently operating 550 restaurants in 36 U.S. states, recently announced three separate development deals. In the near future, 15 locations across Nebraska, North Dakota, and Maryland will open.