11 Regional Foods With Names That Outsiders Never Get Right

Food is an integral part of many cultures and it’s a beautifully delicious way to connect with others and learn about different parts of the world. Every area has its own unique dishes, with names that only locals seem to pronounce (or even understand) correctly. While visitors may enjoy the taste, the names often cause confusion, mispronunciations, or total misunderstandings. From coast to coast, here are 11 regional foods with names that consistently trip up tourists and newcomers alike.

Bánh mì

Bánh mì is a Vietnamese sandwich served on a baguette and is filled with savory meats like you’d find on a sub, but includes mayonnaise, tangy pickled daikon and carrots, fresh cilantro, and cucumbers. It’s often pronounced “bon me” but the correct pronunciation is closer to “ban-mi.”

Pho

Pho is Vietnamese rice noodle soup that can be ordered with thinly sliced chicken, beef or veggies and is topped with bean sprouts, basil, mint, lime and chili sauce. Its correct pronunciation is “fuh” not “foe.”

Sriracha

Sriracha is a common household item that heats up any dish with its powerful spicy flavor, but its name is often mispronounced. The correct pronunciation is “see-ROTCH-ah.”

Bruschetta

Bruschetta, toasted bread with olive oil, garlic and chopped tomatoes, is a popular Italian appetizer that is usually pronounced wrong. The ch in Italian is pronounced like a hard k, so the name for this grilled bread appetizer is pronounced “broo-SKEH-tah,” not “broo-sheh-tah”.

Beignet

If you’ve been to New Orleans, chances are you’ve stood in line at Cafe du Monde for a fresh hot order of beignets and many non-locals mangle the name.

The “g” is silent, making the correct pronunciation “ben-YAY”.

Cincinnati Chili

Cincinnati Chili differs from traditional chili thanks to a distinct balance of savory and sweet spices, like cinnamon, allspice, and cloves, along with a hint of unsweetened chocolate.

For this regional dish, make sure to say “sin·suh·na·tee chi·lee.”

Gnocchi

Gnocchi is an Italian dish that’s like potato dumplings and served with different types of sauce like tomato or a creamy cheese. The correct pronunciation is “NYOW-kee“.

Gyro

Gyro is a type of Greek wrap that’s served with lamb, beef, or chicken, roasted on a vertical rotisserie and shaved thin topped with fresh vegetables like tomatoes and onions, and tzatziki–a creamy cucumber-yogurt sauce. The correct way to say gyro is “YEE-row.”

Croissant

Whether you love it as a morning pastry or as a sandwich filled with your favorite ingredients, croissants are amazing.

The common English pronunciation is “kruh-saant” or “kwaa-saant.”

Paella

If you’ve traveled around Spain, you’ve likely seen paella–a short-grain rice dish cooked in a wide, shallow pan with saffron, meats, seafood, or vegetables. To pronounce the beloved dish, say it like “pa-EH-yah,” not “pa-ELL-uh”.

Worcestershire Sauce

Named after the English city of Worcester, Worcestershire Sauce is a complex taste of sweet, sour, salty, and tangy flavor and is used in a variety of dishes like sauces and dressings, meat marinades and even a cocktail.

It’s not easy to say, but it’s pronounced “WOOS-ter-sheer.”