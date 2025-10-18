 Skip to content

6 Restaurant Chains With the Best All-You-Can-Eat Meals Under $20

These chains still offer endless buffets and bottomless meals for under $20.
Leah Groth
By
October 18, 2025

In the good old days, all-you-can-eat buffets were the rage. However, due to sanitary concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants have abandoned the self-serve concept. However, there are still places where you can graze and gorge on whatever your heart desires, for less than $20 bucks a person. Here are 6 restaurant chains still serving all-you-can-eat meals for under $20.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is a classic buffet offering endless fried chicken, carved meats, sides, salads, and desserts. They also have a weekend breakfast with omelettes, pancakes, and meats. Prices vary by age and location. An adult breakfast on the weekends is $12.99, lunch on weekdays is $11.49, and dinner is $16.99. Beverages are not included.

Pizza Ranch

pizza ranch salad bar
Pizza Ranch

Pizza Ranch serves up all-you-can-eat pizza, fried chicken, sides, and salad bar. Prices vary by time of day, age, and location. However, the Cottleville location charges $14.99 for an adult lunch and $17.49 for dinner. Kids under two are free, while those three to 12 cost $1.09 per year.

Cicis Pizza

Cici's Pizza slices
Cici's Pizza / Facebook

Enjoy unlimited pizza, pasta, and desserts at Cicis Pizza. Again, prices vary by location, but start at just $9.99 for adults and $5.99 for kids.”Choose from classics pizzas, specialty pizzas, thin crust flatbreads, and deep dish pizzas. If you don’t see your favorite pizza, just ask and we will make it for you. It’s a fresh-from-the-oven pizza feast to enjoy endlessly!” the chain says. The salad bar has “crisp lettuce with toppings like tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, olives, croutons, and more, drizzled with your favorite salad dressing,” while the pasta bar is stocked with your favorite noodles and sauces. Enjoy cinnamon rolls, decadent fudge brownies, and unique dessert pizzas for dessert.

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse sude buffet
Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse / Facebook

The Ponderosa Steakhouse buffet is filled with many meats and sides, including salad and dessert. There is meatloaf, wings, fried chicken, chicken pot pie, and so much more. Prices vary significantly by location. For example, at the Vincennes, Indiana location, expect to pay $17.99 for an adult dinner buffet and a $14.99 lunch buffet, $1 less for seniors, while other places might charge as little as $10.99 for seniors.

Sizzler

sizzler salad bar
Sizzler / Facebook

Sizzler was once a buffet destination with restaurants all across the United States. There aren’t many left, but there are some on the West Coast. The endless salad bar is still a draw, serving pasta, soups, tacos, and dessert, often $14 to $19.

Pizza Inn

pizza inn buffet
Courtesy of Pizza Inn

Pizza Inn continues offering dines a lot of value. The all-day buffet with unlimited pizza, pasta, salad, and dessert pizzas, and Monday through Friday, is just $8.

