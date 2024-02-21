9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Avocado Toast

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When it comes to breakfast items, few have been at the center of American culture quite like avocado toast has in the last decade. It's satisfying, it's filled with healthy fats, and, according to some critics, it's the reason that millennials cannot afford to buy their own homes. No matter the hype, avocado toast is a simple dish with only two core ingredients: avocado and, well, toast. But it can be more complex, with restaurants adding spins on the otherwise basic recipe.

Don't be surprised to see avocado toast topped with ingredients such as whipped feta cheese, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, arugula, red onion, and an array of seasonings. It works for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, especially if the ingredients are piled high on a thick-cut piece of bread that keeps you full all afternoon.

Several breakfast chains across the country specialize in avocado toast, with toppings ranging from the bare necessities to everything but the kitchen sink. A few chains carry the item on the menu all day, meaning no matter what hour you're craving avocado toast, you're not too far from a restaurant serving it.

Yard House

Per serving : 750 calories, 49 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 1,840 mg sodium, 69 g carbs (11 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 15 g protein

National restaurant chain Yard House has a menu filled with classics and modern favorites, from pizzas to sandwiches and salads. No matter the time, diners can order a satisfying avocado toast made with toasted artisan bread, crushed avocado, whipped feta, red onion, arugula, and baby tomatoes.

One Yelp reviewer thought the avocado toast and the other menu items were "top-notch." Another Yelp reviewer thought Yard House's avocado toast was the best in town, adding, "I personally pride myself in my wealth of knowledge in regards to avocado toast. I can confidently say that Yard House knows what they are doing!"

Dunkin'

Per serving : 320 calories, 18 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 730 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (9 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Avocado toast need not only exist in formal brunch settings. In 2021, fast-food coffee chain Dunkin' revitalized its menu and introduced avocado toast made with four ingredients: avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice. It is still available at select Dunkin' locations nationwide. When the menu item first launched, an Eat This, Not That! writer noted that you can't beat the price compared to what you would pay elsewhere for avocado toast: "It's tasty, affordable, and a nutritious way to fuel up for the day when you're in a hurry, have a craving or just don't feel like making homemade avocado toast."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

Per serving : 580 calories, 42 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 960 mg sodium, 49 g carbs (18 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 10 g protein

The acronym may stand for International House of Pancakes, but IHOP serves more than standard flapjacks. Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, customers can find sweet and savory at IHOP, including avocado toast. You can order it as-is or add two eggs your way and bacon. A Tripadvisor reviewer thought the avocado toast at IHOP was "excellent."

First Watch

Per serving : 640 calories, 41 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1,330 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (8 g sugar), 23 g protein

National breakfast chain First Watch got its name from a nautical term referring to the earliest shift in the morning. First Watch is ready to serve you its breakfast hits, no matter when hunger strikes. Its avocado toast is made with thick-cut, whole-grain artisan toast, fresh smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and Maldon sea salt. Topped with two basted cage-free eggs, it's a filling and satisfying way to start the day. A Tripadvisor reviewer described First Watch as a "millennial IHOP," noting the avocado toast and sharing that First Watch has "great food and service."

Press'd Juice Bar & Kitchen

Nutrition information unavailable.

The claim to fame at Florida-based Press'd is the selection of fresh-pressed juices. However, customers can also fill up on breakfast food items. The avocado toast on the menu starts with house-made multigrain bread, topped with vegan cream cheese, tomato, and avocado. It's then sprinkled with sesame and pumpkin seeds.

Customers rave about the avocado toast on the chain's website, with one reviewer sharing, "Never had avocado toast this way. The vegan cream cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with seeds on top [are] delicious." Another said, "10/10 recommend! The tomatoes with the seeds are a fun flavor twist!"

Tender Greens

Per serving : 515 calories, 36 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 1,783 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (7 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 16 g protein

Tender Greens' menu focuses on quality ingredients and freshly prepared entrées. Its counter-style service suggests a quick, convenient lunch solution that maximizes flavor. Its avocado toast is made with grilled sourdough from Larder Bakery, topped with avocado, lemon ricotta, queso fresco, pickled fresno chilies, onions, cilantro, and grilled lemon. The bright and citrusy flavor profile is unique among the items featured in this roundup.

Tim Hortons

Per serving : 190 calories, 10 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (4 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

Canadian-based coffee chain Tim Hortons has expanded its menu over the years to offer more than coffee and Timbits, its version of donut holes. The chain added two versions of avocado toast to the menu in 2023 at select locations for a limited time. The first comes with naturally hickory-smoked bacon, while the second comes with eggs on top, per Chewboom. Both come with a sprinkle of everything-bagel seasoning for an extra flavor kick.

Blk Dot Coffee

Nutrition information unavailable.

Leave it to a southern California coffee chain to master the art of avocado toast. Blk Dot Coffee has several locations, mainly in Orange County. The chain, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee beverages, offers a variety of breakfast items on its menu, like avocado toast.

You can get the classic variety with avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, salt, and cracked black pepper on artisan country bread, along with one of several toppings ranging from egg frittata to mushrooms. Or, you can spice things up with its hot honey avocado toast, made with avocado, spicy infused honey, and dried red chili flakes on the same artisan country bread.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Per serving : 410 calories, 13 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 62 g carbs (7 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 12 g protein

This breakfast chain is best known for its sandwiches on fresh-baked bagels, but customers at Einstein Bros. can find an array of other breakfast and lunch items, too. Why does avocado toast have to be served on a slice of bread? At Einstein Bros., the avocado toast bagel comes standard on a plain bagel, but customers can modify the order with their bagel of choice. It is served open-faced and topped with the house's avocado smear and everything spice mix.