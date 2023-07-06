10 Celebs Who Swear By Avocados

There's a lot to love about avocados. This delicious and versatile fruit packs a serious punch, and even boasts certain properties that can help give you glowing skin and even all-day energy. "Consuming avocados can contribute to heart health, weight management, and improved digestion," Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LDN, and Ace Certified Trainer, tells us. That may be why so many of our favorite celebs swear by avocados as part of their diets. From Kristen Bell's go-to restaurant order to Meghan Markle's nutrient-packed avocado toast to Lewis Hamilton's brain-boosting breakfast smoothie, get ready to be inspired by these A-listers' avocado creations. Read on for 10 celebs who swear by the fruit and what health experts have to say about their favorite way to eat avocados.

1 Kristen Bell Eats Avocado With Seaweed

When she's in New York, Veronica Mars and Frozen star Kristen Bell likes to dine at the vegetarian restaurant Ladybird, where she orders a dish called The Avocado. It's "sliced avocado with seaweed, fried avocado, microgreens, and a miso dressing," Bell explained on an episode of Well + Good's "The Avocado Show."

What the Expert Says: "Kristen's preferred way to enjoy avocado is certainly an unconventional one, but has the ability to be a relatively healthy option," Trista Best, RD, Environmental Health Specialist, and Adjunct Nutrition Professor, tells Eat This, Not That! "Aside from the fact that the avocado is fried, which adds extra fats which may not be the healthy form, other ingredients are nutrient dense. This dish provides the partaker with healthy fats, and minerals like iodine, calcium, iron, and magnesium."

2 Meghan Markle Likes Her Avocado Toast with Lemon & Pepitas

As a member of the Royal Family (albeit a distant one these days), Meghan Markle had to delete her personal social media accounts, but that hasn't stopped her friends from sharing what the Suits star has been up to online in recent years. Friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin dubbed her the "avocado toast whisperer" when he posted an image of avocado toast slices while visiting her in London right before the pandemic.

Fans wanted to know her secret to make the best avocado toast and it's not hard to find. Scroll through the archives on her blog The Tig and there you'll find her recipe called "The Smash." Markle shared that she loves her avocado toast with feta cheese, chili flakes, lemon, salt, and pepitas for that "nom nom" crunch.

What the Expert Says: "Meghan's avocado-based meal is a bit more traditional and has a nutrient-rich twist from the ingredients she uses," Best tells us. "Feta and pepitas take this avocado toast up a notch on some important nutrients that are often missing in other versions." She adds, "Feta is lower in calories than most other cheeses but high in B vitamins, calcium, and phosphorus while potentially containing beneficial probiotics due to the fermented method of making this form of cheese. Adding pepitas to her avocado toast increases the fiber, B vitamins, vitamin E, zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats of this meal."

3 Naomi Osaka Loves Avocado With Smoked Salmon

Naomi Osaka eats avocado on toast with smoked salmon and green juice for breakfast. "I usually eat a larger breakfast because I go straight into training and won't eat again till the afternoon," the tennis player told Insider of how she was prepping leading up to the Olympics in 2021.

What the Expert Says: "Smoked salmon and avocado are healthy sources of Omega-3s and monounsaturated fats," Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT with My Crohns and Colitis Team says. "These healthy fats can help provide clean energy throughout the day and is great for your overall health. Additionally, the green juice can provide tons of extra vitamins and minerals to your breakfast to get your day started."

4 Tia-Clair Toomey Enjoys Avocado with Fried Eggs

In 2021, Australian weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey posted a YouTube video that revealed what she eats daily. The "fittest woman on Earth" shared that she has two breakfasts, and her second is her favorite. After a cardio session, Toomey refuels around noon with a bagel, half with a fried egg and avocado, and half with peanut butter and blackberry jam.

What the Expert Says: "For someone who exercises often, a bagel, egg, avocado, and a peanut butter and jam sandwich is great to refuel you for the day," Feder states. "This meal is high in calories, and healthy fats that can provide you with tons of energy for the day ahead. The avocado is especially high in healthy fats that can combat inflammation and is a great source of energy."

5 Alicia Vikander Eats Avocado Twice a Day When Training

While training for Tomb Raider, Alicia Vikander loaded up on protein and avocados, which was one of her main fat sources. The star's trainer and nutrition coach Magnus Lygdbäck posted a YouTube video detailing how he helped get Vikander into shape and shared that she had avocado twice a day. For breakfast, she ate two poached eggs and half an avocado. Dinner consisted of grilled swordfish, vegetables, and avocado salad.

What the Expert Says: According to Feder, "Vikander's meals are very healthy and well-balanced. These meals are high in protein and healthy fats which is great for maintaining consistent energy levels. The lean protein sources of fish and eggs are great for building lean muscle as well!"

6 Lewis Hamilton Has Avocado Every Day for Breakfast

In an interview with Men's Health, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton shared that he follows a plant-based diet and has an avocado with fruit or avocado toast, and a smoothie for breakfast. The Formula 1 driver became vegan in 2017, despite his doctor's warning, and went on to win five championships, he told Vanity Fair last year. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What the Expert Says: "Avocados contain B vitamins, vitamin E, potassium, fiber, and monounsaturated fat," Halee Cusack, MS, RDN, tells us. "These nutrients are mind-boosting and can help improve your brain health. So, incorporating them into your breakfast, like Lewis Hamilton, can kick-start your day and help you stay focused."

7 Eva Longoria Eats Avocado Toast Four Times a Week

Eva Longoria is known for many things, including being a foodie. The Desperate Housewives alum and Flamin' Hot director has always shared her passion for food and last year revealed that she eats avocado toast for breakfast "four times a week." The star posted her favorite recipe on social media and explained, "The key to avocado toast is good avocados and sourdough bread." Longoria said that she usually gets a loaf of sourdough. "Sometimes if you get the pre-sliced ones the slices can get really dry." She cuts the bread diagonally, "cause I'm fancy," she joked, and then toasts it.

What the Expert Says: "It's no wonder that Eva Longoria thinks the key to good avocado toast is good avocados, because avocados have a buttery taste, which makes a perfect topping for toast," Cusack states. "Avocados are full of heart-healthy unsaturated fats and fiber, keeping you full and satiated. Avocado toast is easy, fun, and customizable, making it an excellent choice for breakfast."

8 Kourtney Kardashian Loves an Avocado Smoothie

Kourtney Kardashian loves avocados and believes they are the "key ingredient in making healthy dishes," she wrote on her blog Poosh. One of her favorite things to do with avocados is to make smoothies. Her recipe includes dates, plant-based milk, plant-based protein powder, MCT oil, maca powder, and Wild Greens Supreme.

What the Expert Says: According to Cusack, "The goal for consuming a balanced diet is to eat foods from all five food groups: protein, carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats." She adds, "Kourtney's smoothie recipe includes fruits, carbohydrates, protein, and vegetables. Adding avocado is an excellent source of healthy fat, making it a balanced and delicious smoothie."

9 Shawn Mendes Likes Plain Avocado

In 2019, Shawn Mendes caused quite a stir online when he posted a photo of himself eating an avocado with a spoon shirtless. Four years later, people are still fawning over the image, and to date, it has almost 7,000,000 likes.

What the Expert Says: Cusack says, "Avocados contain a high amount of fat, calories, and protein, compared to other fruits. They also uniquely contain a substantial amount of monounsaturated fat and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. You can slice an avocado open and eat it plain, making it highly nutritious and easy to eat on the go!"

10 Chris Hemsworth Loves a Chocolate, Avocado & Banana Smoothie

Extraction 2 star Chris Hemsworth has no problem taking on the challenge of physical roles and trains hard for each one. To get into shape he has a chocolate, avocado, and banana smoothie and that helps him avoid unhealthy snacks on set. His longtime trainer Luke Zocchi talked to Parade about the star's nutrition and shared the smoothie recipe:

"1 cup almond milk (or other dairy alternative)

½ cup vanilla protein powder (or natural protein powder)

1⁄3 cup rolled oats (or brown rice flakes or quinoa flakes)

1 tsp cocoa powder (or cacao powder)

1 medium banana

1⁄3 avocado

4 ice cubes."

What the Expert Says: "Chris Hemsworth's smoothie recipe contains delicious ingredients that make it well-balanced," Cusack told us. "Healthy fats are important to include in a balanced diet to help absorb vitamins and minerals. Avocados contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats which help absorb the nutrients from the other ingredients in this smoothie."