7 Best Bacon Brands With No Added Sugar

These bacon brands skip added sugar without skimping on flavor.

Does your bacon have a ton of sugar in it? Some brands have sugary bacon options for those who prefer a maple-sweet taste, but for those looking for a more savory option, that sweet taste can be a little overwhelming. Luckily plenty of bacon brands have no-sugar varieties to pick from, where the meat is still delicious without tasting like candy. Here are seven of the best bacon brands with no added sugar.

Applegate Naturals Hickory Smoked No Sugar Uncured Bacon

Applegate Naturals Hickory Smoked No Sugar Uncured Bacon is a delicious, better-for-you option made with quality ingredients. “Applegate products always hit the mark for me and this bacon doesn’t disappoint,” one shopper said. “I love that it’s all natural and uncured. It was perfectly salty, unlike cured bacon which is always too salty for me. We love this bacon and I highly recommend it!”

Pedersons Farms No Sugar Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon

Pedersons Farms The Original No Sugar Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon is a fan-favorite option made with 7 simple recognizable ingredients. “As close to perfect bacon there is,” one shopper said. “I was in search of a sugar free clean bacon and fortunately my search is over. This stuff is excellent and cooks out even better.”

Good & Gather No Sugar Thick Cut Uncured Bacon

Good & Gather No Sugar Thick Cut Uncured Bacon is all natural, minimally processed with no artificial ingredients, no added nitrates or nitrites, offering you a go-to option when preparing your dishes. “One of the best bacon with no added sugar no add nitrates, healthy and the price is alright. Good for breakfast lunch or dinner,” one Target shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wild Fork Sugar Free Uncured Berkshire Bacon

Wild Fork Sugar Free Uncured Berkshire Bacon is another popular option made with excellent ingredients. “I really like this bacon. It’s less fatty than bacon from club stores or the supermarket and cheaper than gourmet bacon,” one shopper said.

Niman Ranch No Sugar Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon

Niman Ranch No Sugar Uncured Applewood Smoked Bacon is hand rubbed with just a few ingredients and smoked over real hardwood, resulting in a flavorful addition to any meal, the brand says. “Simple ingredients and tasty,” one Vons customer said. “Hard to find good bacon. This brand is delicious,” another agreed.

True Story Kurobuta Uncured Bacon

True Story Kurobuta Uncured Bacon is a delicious sugar-free option made from heirloom breed pork. “This special pork is known for its marbling and rich pink hue. Subtly seasoned and thickly sliced, this sugar-free bacon is the most delicious we’ve ever had,” the brand says.

Greenfield No Sugar Thick Cut Smoked Uncured Bacon

Greenfield No Sugar Thick Cut Smoked Uncured Bacon is sugar free and made from pork raised with no antibiotics. Shoppers love the clean ingredients and great taste of this thick-cut bacon, and mention that it cooks nicely in the microwave.