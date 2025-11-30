4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Brisket, According to Barbecue Fans

Brisket is one of those foods which can make or break the reputation of even the most popular of restaurants. This delicious BBQ staple is cooked low and slow for the most incredibly tender, savory taste and texture, and smokehouse fans expect only the very best. Many chains say they have great brisket but which spots do diners actually rave about? Here are four chains where the brisket is phenomenal.

Mission BBQ

The Texas Inspired, Oak Smoked Brisket at Mission BBQ is outstanding, guests say. “Wow, the meat was delicious,” one diner said. “The smoked ribeye and the wet brisket was incredible. The sauce options were good. The Georgia mustard sauce and the sweet heat bbq sauce were my absolute favorite.”

City Barbeque

Diners love the delicious award-winning brisket at City Barbeque. "Our pitmasters have been known to smoke a brisket for up to 18 hours, and the result is so tender and juicy, you might think you've died and gone to Texas," the chain says. "I had such a great experience at City Barbecue! The brisket sandwich on Texas toast was absolutely delicious—perfectly smoked, tender, and flavorful. The corn pudding and slaw were both excellent and made the meal even better," one fan said. "I got the pulled pork, ribs, and brisket and they were all amazing. I had the lean and moist brisket and I loved both!" another raved.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The brisket at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is slow-smoked and packed with bold, smoky flavor and juicy tenderness. “Dickeys BBQ 3 meat 2 sides combo is a great deal and they never disappoint with flavor, smokiness, juicy, and barked out brisket and ribs. The portions are plentiful which I enjoy so I can save some for later. The brisket is always juicy and tender and one of my favorites besides my own,” one diner raved.

Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ

Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ has both regular and moist brisket on the menu. “Solid BBQ by the pound. First time here, wasn’t sure what to get so the four of us got turkey, moist brisket, ribs and pulled pork to split. Brisket was very tender and excellent,” one diner said.