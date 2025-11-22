3 Restaurant Chains With the Best Brisket Chili, According to Chefs

Think great brisket chili only comes from grandma’s recipe box or your favorite side of the road BBQ joint? Think again. Brisket chili is having a moment and it’s the perfect time to enjoy a hearty bowl that’s rich, smoky, slow-simmered and seasoned with the right amount of spices. Many restaurants are offering the seasonal favorite, but not every chain serves a worthy dish. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! turned to Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals who shared her three favorite places and what to look for in good brisket chili.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a convenient, quick-fix, and often more affordable take on barbecue that has legendary sides like their chili with brisket and pork.”They never fail with anything barbecue and their brisket chili shows,” says Chef Rena. “The Texas style BBQ and flavor they always get right. Always. It’s smoky, deep, but not overpowering. I find that the meat is not as chunky as the others, so it melts into the sauce and into your mouth.”

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones leans hard into what it does well: slow-smoked brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and wings and the chili rises above the rest, per Chef Rena. “Another classic smoky savory BBQ flavor, with a spice level that’s approachable,” she says. “It has a comfort-food level which is what many avid fans keep coming back for. Including me. When I order their brisket chili, I also get a side to pair.”

Mission BBQ

Beloved for its high-quality, slow-smoked meats, flavorful sauces and homemade sides like the brisket chili, Mission BBQ. Additionally, the patriotic chain honors military, first responders, and other community heroes with decorations and daily tributes like the National Anthem at noon. “Compared to others, their brisket chili is chunkier and meatier so they have more bite to them,” says Chef Rena. “You also get a good amount of beans. It’s also not as smoky as the others, which is great if you like the smokiness a little lighter. It’s a delicious way to fill you up in the cold weather.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Makes a Good Brisket Chili

There are several key things to take note of when it comes to brisket chili and here’s what makes a bowl stand out, per Chef Rena.