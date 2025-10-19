6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Burgers, According to Butchers

When it comes to finding a good burger, no one knows quality meat better than a butcher. From juicy patties to the ideal fat-to-meat ratio, butchers understand what separates a good burger from a great one. So which restaurant chains are getting it right? Eat This, Not That! asked butchers to weigh in on where to find the most flavorful, well-crafted burgers that deliver on taste, texture, and freshness. Here’s the top three chains recommended by the pros.

In-N-Out

West Coast chain In-N-Out has a massive cult following and loyalty due to its simple business model–quick, fresh and delicious. It’s the go-to spot for Chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. “For my family, In-N-Out is more than just a burger stop—it’s a tradition,” he says. “On road trips, we always make sure to pull off for a Double-Double.” He shares, “I like to keep mine classic, while my wife and daughter explore Animal Style or other secret-menu trends. Watching my daughter light up as she orders her “Gen Z” version of the burger makes it more than just a meal—it’s a memory.”

Five Guys

Known for their fresh-never frozen beef patties that’s made in house daily and top-notch ingredients, Five Guys delivers a great burger that Brad Baych Chef / Butcher / Content Creator at Butcher Wizard and author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef appreciates. “They have a high fat content which adds flavor and moisture,” he says. “They cook them on a flat top rather than a grill. This means the burger is being cooked in its own fat, further seasoning the meat.”

10 Healthiest Restaurant Burgers in America

Shake Shack

Beloved for its hand-spun milkshakes, perfectly crisp crinkle-cut fries and tasty Angus beef burgers, Shake Shack is Brian Gunterman’s, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply favorite spot for a great burger. “I make and shape my own burgers every week, as well as sell them, and I understand why a genuine burger is made and why a box burger is an abomination,” he says. “Shake Shack gets my respect because they work with fresh beef that has a lot of fat to create an actual sear and they work their smash technique on time.”

Fat to Lean Ratio is a Must

There’s several things that make a great burger, but according to Chef Brad, a good fat to lean ratio is key. “A good burger is all about the meat that is used,” he says. “You need at least 80% lean to 20% fat. The buns are also an overlooked part of the burger. They need to be soft but also have some flavor to them. They can’t be bland.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried 8 Frozen Burgers and The Best Was Juicy and Flavor-Packed

Never Frozen

Nobody wants to taste like their burger was pulled out of the freezer and heated before serving and that’s the vital aspect of a standout burger–never frozen, according to Chef Thomas. “A great burger starts with fresh ground beef handled at the right temperature, and seasoned just enough to let the meat shine,” he says. “That’s why In-N-Out has become a legend. Its menu is simple, but the quality is consistent. Add in the “secret menu,” and there’s room for personality and discovery.”