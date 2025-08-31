7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Noodle Soup

There are few dishes more comforting on a cold autumn/winter day than chicken noodle soup. Essentially the food equivalent of a warm hug, this king of soups is packed with immune-supporting ingredients that make you feel amazing. When done well, chicken noodle soup is absolutely delicious as well as nutritious. If you don’t feel like making it or heating it from a jar, many restaurants serve up chicken noodle soup that could rival mom’s recipe. Here are seven chains with hearty, rich chicken noodle soup on the menu.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Chicken Noodle Soup is raved about by fans who love the hearty broth containing Chick-fil-A shredded chicken, chopped carrots, celery, and egg noodles, served with Saltine crackers. “It’s the best restaurant chicken noodle soup. So much gelatin, thick and perfectly seasoned with plenty of chicken. It’s how chicken soup should be,” one happy customer said.

Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Panera‘s Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup is made with white-meat chicken simmered in a rich homestyle chicken bone broth with curly egg noodles, sliced carrots, celery and herbs. “Chicken noodle with a slice of white Miche 🔥,” one fan said.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s Chicken & Gnocchi Homemade Soup is not a noodle soup in the strictest sense of the word, but still absolutely delicious. “My problem is now that I don’t work there I find myself craving the chicken and gnocchi on the daily,” one former employee said. “I’ve tried recreating recipes that I found online but I can’t quite seem to match the taste of Olive Garden’s.”

Boston Market

Boston Market‘s Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup is a fan-favorite item. “Life’s too short to save a soup like this for sick days. Real pieces of all-natural rotisserie chicken and garden vegetables in a rich broth surrounded by dumpling-style noodles for a soup so savory you’ll use any excuse to enjoy it,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company‘s signature Chicken Noodle Soup is made with chicken breast, celery, carrots, onion and wavy egg noodles. “Noodles & company has surprisingly great chicken noodle soup,” one fan said. “I really like the Noodles and Co soup. It’s not gourmet or anything, but it had good flavor and decent quality white meat chicken,” another commented.

Café Zupas

Café Zupas Chicken Noodle Soup contains grilled chicken, carrots, celery, onions, herbs, and spices in a light broth served over rotini noodles. The chain also has a hearty Chickpea & Vegetable Soup on the menu. Guests who can’t choose can mix two favorite soups to create a unique and tasty menu item.

Costco

While not exactly a restaurant, Costco’s Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup is flawless, fans say. “Wasn’t expecting much from this soup but thought it’d make a decent base for my own soup…heated it up and was pleasantly surprised. Very nice flavor, and appropriate salt. Lots of black pepper, no shortage of chicken, and good thick noodles. I have to add quite a bit stuff to their deli chili to get it where I want it, but not with this,” one fan said.