8 Restaurant Chains That Serve The Best Chicken Piccata

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Chicken piccata is a tasty Italian-American dish that's been a mainstay on restaurant menus for decades. Lighter than a chicken parmigiana but more dimensional than a chicken francese, this flavorful dish is prepared with chicken breast that is butterflied, seasoned, and covered in flour before being sautéed in butter or olive oil. It's then topped with a sauce typically made with pan drippings, lemon juice, white wine, or chicken stock, fragrant ingredients like shallots, garlic, capers, sliced lemon wedges, and chopped parsley.

In the United States, chicken piccata is often served with a vegetable or a carb, such as a side of pasta or potatoes. In contrast, chicken piccata is traditionally enjoyed after the pasta course in Italy.

Chicken piccata can be painstaking to make, which is all the more reason to order it from a restaurant—you'll spend less time cooking and cleaning in the kitchen. Luckily, there are plenty of chains out there that serve this filling dish. From famous restaurants that highlight chicken piccata as one of their must-try specials to Italian-American chains that incorporate exciting ingredients into their recipe, including artichokes and spinach, here are eight restaurant chains that serve the best chicken piccata.

The Cheesecake Factory

Per Serving (1 Order) : 1340 cal, 82 g fat (43 g saturated fat), 2480 mg sodium, 85 g carbs (5 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 66 g protein

Of course, the Cheesecake Factory is best known for its cheesecake options—over 20 different varieties from coconut cream pie cheesecake to pineapple upside-down cheesecake—but its chicken piccata is something that shouldn't be overlooked. Offered under "specialties" on the menu, this tasty dish is prepared with sautéed chicken breast, a smooth lemon sauce, mushrooms, and capers. It's served with a heaping serving of angel hair pasta and topped with thinly sliced lemon wedges for the full effect.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Bolognese Pasta

Maggiano's Little Italy

Per Serving (1 Order) : 1020 cal, 52 g fat (19 g saturated fat), 1990 mg sodium, 74 g carbs (7 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 70 g protein

For a chicken piccata dish with some edginess, head over to Maggiano's Little Italy, the popular Italian-American chain known for its family-sized portions and cozy interiors. This chain's variation of the iconic dish is cooked with thin chicken breast, capers, and an unexpected ingredient—spinach. It's covered in a slightly tangy lemon butter sauce and plated with spaghetti aglio olio, which helps balance the flavors. If you plan to share this dish with a big group, you can double the portion for an additional ten bucks.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Per Serving (1 Order) : 580 cal, 29 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 1200 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 51 g protein

Of course, Carrabba's Italian Grill would have one of the best chicken piccatas out there—it's Carrabba's, after all. Thinly sliced, tender chicken cutlets are lightly dusted with flour, sautéed, and then covered in a perfectly made lemon sauce in this must-try dish. It's then topped with fresh parsley and capers and served with your choice of side, which can be anything from sautéed broccoli, penne pomodoro, and garlic mashed potatoes to crispy French fries.

RELATED: 11 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Ravioli

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

Nutrition information unavailable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Leave it to Biaggi's to create a chicken piccata you'll want to order time and time again. Their version of the sought-after dish is prepared with sautéed chicken breast, white-wine lemon sauce, and capers, combined with a handful of unexpected ingredients, like red onion and artichokes. Biaggi's serves its chicken piccata with a thin capellini pasta.

Bertucci's

Per Serving (1 Order) : 1270 cal, 91 g fat (33 g saturated fat), 2350 mg sodium, 80 g carbs (5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 64 g protein

New England-founded Italian restaurant chain Bertucci's also whips up a chicken piccata that makes for a great lunch or dinner entrée. This version combines thinly sliced chicken breast with a combination of lemon, capers, and creamy white wine sauce. It's then topped off with grated pecorino romano cheese and fresh herbs. Each portion is served with spaghetti and can be customized to your liking—for instance, you can omit the fresh herbs if you want.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Fettuccine Alfredo

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Nutrition information unavailable.

Founded in 1969, The Old Spaghetti Factory has become a place for people to enjoy affordable and delicious three-course meals in a dining area with unique decorations. Although its menu has no shortage of impressive recipes—spicy spaghetti Vesuvius, its famous baked lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo, just to name a few—one standout is the chicken piccata special. This dish is a delightful combination of tender chicken breast enrobed in a sauce made from lemons, butter, capers, shallots, and tomatoes, then paired with Mizithra cheese-covered angel hair pasta.

Johnny Carino's

Per Serving (1 Order) : 1650 calories

Mushroom lovers will appreciate Johnny's Carino's chicken piccata option, which is made using sautéed chicken, mushrooms, artichokes, and capers, slathered in a white wine lemon basil cream sauce and served with a heaping portion of fettuccine. You can also add a side house salad, Caesar salad, soup, or an Italian wedge salad for an additional cost.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Lasagna

Grand Lux Cafe

Nutrition information unavailable.

Grand Lux Cafe, the elevated dining chain famous for serving an internationally inspired menu in a design-forward environment, also makes a great chicken piccata. Grand Lux Cafe's version features juicy, sautéed chicken breast covered in a creamy lemon sauce dotted with mushrooms, artichokes, and capers. This restaurant's version also comes with a side of pasta.