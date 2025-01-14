Every season has its quintessential comfort foods. Summer is a time for barbecue and hot dogs. In the fall, there's pumpkin spice. And the holidays are for eggnog, gingerbread, and of course, that McDonald's Holiday Pie. January, though, belongs to chicken wings.

With the Super Bowl in the offing, when Americans eat an estimated 1.45 billion wings, all eyes — and mouths — are on the game day snack. Certainly, there's no shortage of wing options out there, from major chains that specialize in the finger-licking fodder, to boneless wings and even pizza chains that have expanded their offerings. With so many wings to choose from, it helps to have some guidance from the pros. So we asked chefs for their favorite wings, and where they order them. For some, the more classic the better, while others opt for more innovative options. No matter which route you choose, rest assured that there's a reputable wing or two out there for you. These are 22 restaurants that serve the best chicken wings in America, according to chefs.

Lakewood Landing

"When it comes to wings, Lakewood Landing is my favorite," proclaims RJ Yoakum, executive chef of Georgie in Dallas. Of the old-school institution, he says "they strike the perfect balance: crispy without being over-fried, saucy but not drowning, and always fresh." The sauce, while classic, is "done right every single time."

For a chain, Yoakum likes Wingstop. "I love their wings so much that I even created an homage to them on the Georgie menu with our roasted chicken. It's my way of paying tribute to the simplicity and flavor that I love about their wings."

Wingstop

Another chef who loves Wingstop is Jeff Chanchaleune, of Oklahoma City's Ma Der Lao Kitchen. "Chicken wings are one of my favorite pieces of the bird, whether fried or grilled," says the chef. "Fried is king, though." His favorite fast-food wings come from Wingstop, where he says the move is a "15-piece, all flats split equally between original hot, garlic parmesan, and lemon pepper." A fan of the variety, he notes that "it's always consistently hot and crispy, even when it's delivered."

The Landsdowne Pub

In Boston, the venerable Landsdowne Pub is "rewriting the rule book of chicken wings," according to Summer Shack chef Wanderson Leandro. The roasted chicken wings, he notes, aren't your average bar snack, but a bold and flavorful game-changer. "They skip the fryer and opt for roasting, giving you perfectly crispy, juicy wings without the grease overload," explains the chef, citing six sauces to choose from, like classic Buffalo, mango habanero, and bourbon BBQ.

Ma Der Lao Kitchen

For Connor Underwood, chef at The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, his go-to wing comes with some Southeast Asian influence. The fish sauce wings at Ma Der Lao Kitchen, he says, "are hands-down my favorite weekly treat." He notes that guests can get the sauce on the wings or on the side, but he strongly suggests getting them tossed. Underwood also loves the cacio e pepe wings he makes for The Jones Assembly. Calling them a labor of love, they are brined for 48 hours, poached in chicken stock, dried and fried to ensure the crispiest skin, and then tossed in cacio e pepe sauce. "You can't go wrong with either option for your next order of wings."

Bonchon

Korean barbecue is the wing of choice for Daniel Kenney, executive chef of The Lenox Hotel and its Irish pub, Sweeney's on Boylston. Specifically, those from fast-casual Korean chain, Bonchon. "The light texture and crispness of the breading and the kick of Korean chilies makes these a great alternative for someone who enjoys a traditional Buffalo wing," says the chef.

Dak & Bop

Ruchit Harneja echoes Kenney's sentiments about Korean-style wings. The corporate pastry chef of Houston's Berg Hospitality Group, he explains that Korean wings are "typically double-fried, which makes them exceptionally crispy and crunchy, and they hold up well without getting soggy, even when sauced." His pick? A local Houston restaurant called Dak & Bop. "Their approach excites me because they pitch themselves as untraditional, unauthentic, and risk-taking, offering a one-of-a-kind experience."

Tan Dinh

Sticking with Asian influences, Sue Zemanick — chef of New Orleans' Zasu — raves about the Vietnamese stylings at Tan Dinh in nearby Gretna. "My favorite wings have got to be the lemongrass wings from Tan Dinh," says the chef. "The lemongrass sauce is so unique and the wings are covered with finely minced lemongrass and other Vietnamese flavors. They are super crispy and the sauce hits on all flavor levels: acidity, salty, sweet, and a touch of umami."

Prime Barbecue

While many chicken wings can be simplistic or one-note, others earn points for going the extra mile. Such as those at Prime Barbecue, in Knightdale, North Carolina. They're the handiwork of chef Christopher Prieto, and a favorite for Food Network star, Aarti Sequeira. "I've never seen anyone go to these kinds of lengths for the humble chicken wing," she says. "Usually chefs choose one cooking method or another, but Chris lavishes them with multiple: smoked, fried, and grilled!" Calling them the "best of both worlds," Sequeira describes the "edginess of a trip to the smoker, the sassy crisp of the fryer, the gentle sweet heat of the sauce, and the determined char of the grill, capped off with a dunk into the tangy housemade buttermilk ranch."

Double R BBQ

About an hour west of Chicago, in the small town of Hampshire, Double R BBQ serves wings that earn raves from Chris Curren, executive chef/owner of The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles. At Double R, Curren says, chef Brent Simpson works his magic. "His wings are the best — smoked and then fried, with no breading," raves Curren. "They're crispy, smoky, and fall-off-the-bone tender all at the same time. Plus, he offers any sauce your heart desires." Added bonus: Curren says that Simpson recently opened a second spot, Double R Dogs, "and it's fire!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Laser Wolf

It's all about the perfect balance, and the perfect bite, for Sam Levenfield, chef de cuisine at K'Far Brooklyn. And for Levenfield, that means the date-harissa wings with tehina ranch at Laser Wolf. "The wings at Laser Wolf are perfectly sticky without being overly sweet, with a little bit of warm heat from the harissa," says the chef. "The tehina ranch is the ideal condiment for dipping, as the subtle sesame flavor adds an additional layer of savory complexity to the ranch." Adds Levenfield, "It is incredibly dangerous that I work in the same building where these wings are served."

Taipei Cuisine

For Marc Sheehan, chef at Northern Spy in Canton, Mass., the salt and pepper wings at Quincy's Taipei Cuisine keep him coming back, time and again. "They are a perfectly executed example of the form," he says, calling them "crispy, juicy, savory with enough heat to make them exhilarating to eat, but you won't suffer cardiac arrest." The tingling sensation, adds Sheehan, "lingers long enough for you to realize you still have chicken fat all over your face and hands and you should probably order another beer."

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap

"You can't beat the chicken wings at Chicago's Jake Melnick's Corner Tap." So says Cedric Harden, chef at Chicago's La Serre and Bar La Rue, who raves about the irreverent flavors at the downtown staple. "What chef Nick Santangelo does over there is pure perfection — he isn't afraid to think outside the box with the flavors he tries." From PB&J to Korean barbecue, the experimental flavors run the gamut, but Harden says that even the most classic take on chicken wings is top-notch. "There is a reason Jake's is always on the top lists of where to get wings in Chicago," he adds. "My mouth is watering just thinking about them now."

Crispy Gai

A little brine, and a little extra crispiness, can go a long way. Just ask Ken Burkett, executive chef of Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel in Brunswick, Maine. His go-to is Crispy Gai in Portland, where the "Hat Yai" wings stand out for the brine, and the resulting crispy texture. What really takes it over the top, for Burkett, is a little extra crispiness from the crunchy shallots sprinkled atop the wings.

Side Biscuit

While, like many of us, Joseph VanWagner loves watching football games (and eating wings) at Buffalo Wild Wings, his favorite is from an independent spot in Ann Arbor, Michigan, called Side Biscuit. According to the executive chef of Ann Arbor's Echelon Kitchen & Bar, the restaurant offers a plethora of globally inspired flavors, backed by technique. "This is a high-level fine dining experienced chef doing wings," says VanWagner. "The OG Buffalo is better than any other I've had, but I always love to catch his featured wing-of-the-week that comes with a special biscuit to match."

Home Team BBQ

The best wings that chef Jason Walker, of The Beth Kitchen & Bar in Hingham, Mass., has ever had are courtesy of Home Team BBQ in Charleston. "They're smoked and grilled, tossed with a sweet and spicy dry rub (think spicy cool ranch Doritos) and an Alabama white BBQ dipping sauce. They are so damn good!"

Engine Room

Meanwhile, the general manager of The Beth Kitchen & Bar, Sean MacAlpine, raves about the wings at the Engine Room in Mystic, Conn. "Just had these the other day and they were phenomenal," he says of the maple Sriracha wings, which are smoked and fried, with a maple-Sriracha glaze, crispy garlic, smoked ranch, and cucumber slices. "They're a little sweet, a little spicy, and the right amount of smoke — 10/10 would order again."

Yangban

The sweet and savory balance is the key for Lior Hillel, chef at Los Angeles' Bacari Restaurants. "At Yangban, the wings are fried twice, before being tossed in a umami soy-garlic glaze that balances sweet and savory flavors," Hillen explains. "The wings come with a tasty kimchi hot sauce that packs a nice kick and are served with a side of Korean pickled radish and cucumber."

Gourmandize Mediterranean Grill

"Houston has many restaurants that do chicken wings extremely well," says Michelle Wallace, chef/owner of Houston's B'tween Sandwich Co. "One of my favorite places to go is a food truck called Gourmandize Mediterranean Grill." Calling their chicken wings "elite," Wallace loves that she gets the smokiness and charred bits from the charcoal grill, as well as the flavor-packed glaze they spread on the wings while grilling. "Insider tip: forgo the ranch and order the harissa sauce and garlic sauce on the side to dip the wings in and order it over rice. It's not typical when you think of chicken wings but that's why I love it so much."

Club Garibaldi

Sometimes, the best chicken wings come from old-school, frills-free classics. Such as Club Garibaldi in Milwaukee — a favorite for locals like Dan Jacobs, chef and co-owner of Dandan and EsterEv. Of the timeworn tavern, he says the skin on the wings is "perfectly crispy," and "some of the only bar food I crave." Jacobs also calls out the wings they serve at Dandan: "We coat them in charred pepper sauce, five spice, and chili oil for the perfect kick."

LongHorn Steakhouse

Sometimes, you can't beat the classics. Such as the seasoned wings at LongHorn Steakhouse, a favorite for Leslie Rohland, chef/owner of Cottage Cafe Bakery and Tea Room in Bluffton, S.C. "In a city that is fully occupied with chicken wing eateries, Longhorn's wings win for flavor, crunch, seasoning and sauces," says Rohland. "They are not greasy, or too fatty. They arrive at the table hot and begging to be dipped."

Dublin House

Keeping it local, Vasiliki "Betsy" Rammos-Tsichlis loves the wings from Dublin House in Dorchester, Mass. Per the owner of local Pantry Pizza, the lemon-pepper wings are the best, with a signature sauce that is "out of this world, and their wings are fresh and unique."

Good Taste

For Taylor Miller, chef of Peck Slip Social in New York City, it's all about the Chinese-style chicken wings at Good Taste in the Bronx. "Their Chinese-style chicken wings standout for their exceptional flavor and texture," says Miller. "They're cooked to perfection, boasting a crispy exterior that gives way to tender, juicy meat. And the seasoning is a great balance of savory, sweet and spicy flavors." The portions, adds Miller, are also generous, and the casual atmosphere is warm and welcoming.