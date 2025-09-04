4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fajitas, According to Chefs

Fajitas are the ultimate Tex-Mex meal and everything about the dish is perfect. From the sizzling hot presentation to the customizable wraps and the explosion of flavor, fajitas are a fan favorite, but just because they’re on the menu doesn’t mean they’re always worth ordering. Some restaurants don’t get it right.

“The main thing for me personally when it comes to fajitas , is freshness,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “You want that fresh char from the meat, sweetness from the peppers and onions, and a little bit of spice.”

He adds, “If the vegetables are limp or the tortillas don’t taste warm and soft, it’s a sign to me that the dish might not be as fresh.”

To help avoid having just an okay meal and wasting your money, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs where to get the best fajitas. From perfect seasoning to top-quality ingredients, these four restaurant chains have earned high marks from culinary pros for serving up top-notch fajitas.

Chevys Fresh Mex

There’s only 22 Chevys Fresh Mex locations, according to Scrapehero, but if you find yourself near one, stop and enjoy the fajitas. Chef Sophina Uong with Mister Mao | New Orleans, LA says they’re worth the trip.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“One of my first jobs in college was waitressing at Chevys,” says Chef Sophina. “Chevys make fresh flour tortillas constantly for the simple, yet flavorful Fajitas. Hot, savory, satisfying meal complete with Delicious beans, Spanish rice, and fire roasted salsa. It’s also really pocket friendly and great for kids to share.”

Chili’s

Chili’s has been a go-to for many since 1975 and the chain has been consistent with a variety of dishes, including fajitas, per Chef Dennis.

“Chili’s is still one of the chains that nails fajitas every time,” he says. “The meat comes out well-seasoned with a good char, the vegetables are tender but not overcooked. The presentation with the sizzling skillet makes it feel festive every time for me. It’s very enjoyable and flavorful, which is exactly what you want from fajitas.”

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fajitas

On the Border

According to Chef Dennis, On the Border also deserves a mention as well.

“Their fajitas are served with a generous spread of sides of guacamole, salsa and sour cream,” he says. “This is always enjoyable and a nice extra, because it lets you build each bite just the way you like it. The portions are hearty, the tortillas taste freshly made, and the seasoning on the protein is bold but also balanced.”

Cactus

If you’re in Washington state, Rachel Kirk, chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com suggests checking out Cactus–it’s a small regional chain that delivers the best fajitas.

“The best part about them is the unique flavor of the fajitas, and they come with cumin infused black beans which really amplify the flavor of the dish,” she says. “Everything is so fresh! My favorite is either the chicken or the shrimp fajitas. The caramelized onion is the *chef’s kiss* to perfection!”

How to Spot the Best Fajitas

When ordering fajitas, freshness makes all the difference. Look for sizzling hot platters with vibrant, slightly charred peppers and onions, as well as tender, well-seasoned meat. Warm, soft tortillas are another sign of quality, as they help enhance the overall flavor and texture. Restaurants that prepare their vegetables to order and serve generous, customizable toppings tend to deliver the best fajita experience.