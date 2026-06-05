5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Friday Night Fish Dinners, According to Diners

DEK: These chains serve Friday fish fries and seafood specials diners love.

Friday night is seafood night for many diners, with plenty of restaurants offering excellent Friday night fish suppers and specials customers love. Whether it’s a Cajun-style seafood boil or a classic Midwestern fish fry, the end-of-week fish tradition is a perfect excuse to feast on delicious fried seafood and sides, often at very good value for money. If you’re planning a Friday feast, here are five chains with Friday night fish dinners fans rave about.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has an all-you-can-eat Friday Fish Fry every Friday from 4 p.m. until close. “It’s good and definitely worth it. They give you a lot,” one diner said. “Large portions & not greasy, definitely get enough for for the price,” another agreed.

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

Diners at North and South Seafood & Smokehouse love the Fish Fry Fridays special, which includes hand battered haddock with sides, soup or salad, and a corn muffin. “We’re from Indiana, we were surprised at how big the fish and shrimp were, soooo good too, the salads, coleslaw also very good definitely recommend and will be back,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Friday Fish Fry is a weekly special featuring four hand-battered and fried cod fillets served with tartar sauce, lemon, your choice of two country sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Went here after visiting the zoo for a late lunch. We all got the Friday special or fish fry with 4 pieces of cod and 2 side dishes. The fish was very good,” one diner said.

Metro Diner

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Metro Diner‘s Fish Fry Fridays include both fried fish platters and fried fish sandwiches. “The coating on the fish was very light, coleslaw was delicious, and the tartar sauce I think is homemade. It tasted a tad herbal and I think thyme was in it. Either way it was really good tartar sauce,” one fan said.

Culver’s

Culver’s is rooted in Midwestern tradition, so of course it has a fantastic North Atlantic Cod Dinner and North Atlantic Cod sandwich. “Went to Culver’s for their Fish & Chips, the only place I know of that has North Atlantic Cod, the only Cod I will eat. It was great,” one fan said.