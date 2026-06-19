5 Best Fish for Grilling This Summer, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best fish for grilling this summer cookouts and backyard barbecues.

As people enjoy the summer season with backyard events, many will turn to the usual staples like hot dogs, burgers and steaks. But grilling isn’t just about meat. Summer is also the perfect time to fire up fresh seafood, and some fish are especially well-suited for cooking over an open flame. The right fish can develop a flavorful char on the outside while staying moist, tender, and flaky on the inside. Not every fish performs equally well on the grill, though. To find the best options for your next cookout, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their top picks for the type of fish that’s ideal for the grill.

Pacific Halibut

Pacific halibut is a mild, clean-tasting fish with a firm, meaty texture that works well for a wide range of cooking methods, especially grilling, baking, and pan-searing. It’s a go-to for Monica Haim-Kallenberg, Culinary Expert and Seafood Advocate at Wild Alaskan Company, author of Eat Wild. “Pacific halibut is a beloved species of white fish among high-end chefs and home cooks alike, owing to its singular culinary appeal,” she says. “It has a meatiness and presence on the plate that is unmistakable, even to a seafood novice — qualities that distinguish it from the many varieties of mild, firm, and flaky white fish on the market today.” She explains, “Pacific halibut is an easy protein to be partial to, oftentimes becoming a ‘favorite species of fish.” The firm, meaty fillets give Pacific halibut an incredibly satisfying, steak-like quality that makes it amenable to any cooking method: baking, broiling, searing, grilling, or poaching.” Haim-Kallenberg adds, “In terms of flavors, it can stand alone with a little salt and pepper, but it also pairs beautifully with rich sauces, herbaceous marinades, and complex spice rubs. Don’t be shy when layering flavors onto this delectable white fish — it readily holds its own.”

Wild Salmon with Steakhouse Marinade

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Morey’s Wild Salmon with Steakhouse Marinade is a convenient, ready-to-cook option that combines rich, flaky salmon with a savory marinade that’s easy to prepare at home. “Morey’s Wild Salmon with Steakhouse Marinade has big, bold flavors that stand up to the grill, making it the obvious choice for cookouts and backyard barbecues,” says Chef Jennifer Booker, owner of Bauhaus Biergarten. “It also says super moist, and the versatility makes it an easy dinner choice, toppings for a salad or even mixed into a dip.”

Red Snapper

Red Snapper is a versatile fish that pairs easily with bold seasonings, citrus, and sauces without losing its natural taste.

“Red snapper is one of my favorite fish to grill during the summer because it’s hearty and grills easily,” says Chef Hugo Miranda, Executive Chef at BMO Stadium + Chef Merito spokesperson. “I like to take the scales off, butterfly it open and grill it simply with fresh herbs, lemon, olive oil, and a little seasoning.” He adds, “The fish develops a smoky flavor while remaining moist and tender. It makes for a great option for backyard cookouts and summer gatherings.”

Mahi-Mahi

Mahi-Mahi is great for grilling because of its firm, lean meat and mellow, sweet flavor. “This fish will not break apart when you use high heat; it will stay together as other white fish do,” says Mark McShane, Chef and Food Safety Expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate. “I usually cut this fish into large, thick pieces or cook them as steaks so that the juices stay inside and they get nice grill lines.” He adds, “Because Mahi-mahi has no strong flavor, the fish serves as a base for many different tropical items, including mango salsa, pineapple, lime juice, cilantro, and hot sauce.”

Swordfish

Swordfish is one of those fish types that’s good for people who don’t love seafood because it has a dense texture and lacks the “fishy” taste many don’t like. When Joanne Gallgaher, home chef, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, grills during this summer, swordfish is her favorite go-to. “It’s got this firm, meaty texture that holds together beautifully over the grill’s high heat,” she explains. “You can use it for skewers and drench it in a delicious marinade. It’ll develop a perfect char on the outside while it stays juicy in the middle.” She adds, “Swordfish is a forgiving fish on the grill because it doesn’t stick or fall apart compared to others.”