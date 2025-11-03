7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Chicken and Mashed Potatoes

Fried chicken and mashed potatoes is one of those staple meals that always hits the spot. The best chicken chains know how important the quality of the mash is, and good gravy can make all the difference. If you’re craving crispy, perfectly fried chicken and buttery mashed potatoes complete with savory gravy, these spots have you covered. Here are seven restaurants serving up the best versions of this classic comfort food.

Popeyes

Popeyes serves up high-quality fried chicken and mashed potatoes guests rave about. “Their gravy is what makes it good. Bits of meat and nice and spicy,” one fan said. Guests planning ahead for the holidays can also pick up a delicious precooked seasoned Cajun Turkey and sides for a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner.

Jollibee

Jollibee customers can enjoy fried chicken and mashed potatoes either a la carte or as a meal deal, for example the 2pc Chickenjoy Meal Deal. Guests can choose two pieces of Chickenjoy fried chicken (Original or Spicy) with a fountain drink, Peach Mango Pie, and one side of mashed potatoes and gravy (or any other side they want!). Mashed potatoes come in regular or large.

KFC

KFC offers diners mashed potatoes as a side with their iconic fried chicken, in either individual or large. “Perfect for a quick snack or add-on for dinner, our creamy mashed potatoes are topped with our signature KFC brown gravy,” the chain says. This indulgent side can be added to combos like the 3 pc. Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Combo.

Culver’s

Culver’s serves up delicious mashed potatoes and gravy as a side for options like Original Chicken Tenders or the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Some even carry beef gravy. “Chicken gravy is default for mashed potatoes but you can always ask for beef gravy instead. You should be able to get either gravy on the side for a charge as well if you ever want it,” one Redditor suggested.

Church ‘s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken has delicious fried chicken and mashed potatoes options on the menu. “Before you get to the potatoes, let’s talk about our savory, rich gravy. OK, now that we’ve done that, imagine it over a generous portion of delicious mashed potatoes. Now that’s perfection,” the chain says.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken serves up yummy fried chicken and mashed potatoes with gravy. “This place has the best chicken that I have ever had,” one customer said. “You will be pleasantly surprised at the quality and value.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Golden Chick

Golden Chick diners love the crispy fried chicken and mashed potatoes at the chain—and don’t forget the gravy! Guests can opt for mashed potatoes as a side for the Golden Tenders combo, which comes with 3, 4, or 6 tenders, a buttery fresh-baked roll, and a 30 oz. drink. “Spicy or original, our Golden Tenders are made to be dunked — choose our cream gravy or one of our sauces: Homemade Lotta Zing® Sauce, BBQ, Homemade Honey Mustard, or Buttermilk Ranch,” the chain says.