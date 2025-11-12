5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Crisp on the outside, tender within, and bursting with flavor — the fried chicken sandwich is a modern classic. It’s a menu staple at restaurants across America, but not all are created equal. To find out which chains have truly mastered the fried chicken sandwich, Eat This, Not That! asked Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals to reveal her favorite spots. Here are her top four places.

Popeyes

There’s a reason why Popeyes is one of the leading chicken joints–it delivers bold flavor, satisfying crunch, and a sense of comfort and nostalgia — it’s fast food that feels indulgent. “No surprise here,” says Chef Rena. “Popeyes is one of the best when it comes to anything chicken that’s fried. The breading is shatter-crisp. Full of flavor even without sauce. The brioche bun is perfect in its own way.” She adds, “The pickles, which are barrel-cured, scream special and noteworthy.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is also one of the top performing chicken chains thanks to its high-quality food, standout service, and consistency — all wrapped in a friendly, feel-good experience. “No surprise here either,” Chef Rena laughs. “Chick-fil-A has always been a go-to for many people, including me, when it comes to that cleaner, simpler, and more classic chicken sandwich.” She explains, “The chicken is brined, the buns buttered, and the overall flavor subtle but balanced.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

While Shake Shack is known for their juicy fresh burgers, their fried chicken sandwich should not be overlooked. “Shake Shack does their chicken with a more chef-influenced vibe,” says Chef Rena. “They don’t use a chicken patty, but a whole chicken breast, which is something you’ll see in higher-end restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches.” She adds, “Their breading is light and crisp. Almost tempura-like. The sauce is creamy and tangy. It’s called Buttermilk Herb Mayo and it’s delicious.”

Jollibee

Jollibee features comforting, flavorful, and joyful fast food with a unique twist that blends Filipino flavors with familiar favorites and it’s beloved by many, including Chef Rena. “Now this, many might be surprised by, but those I know who’ve tried it understand,” she says. “Jollibee is a Filipino fast food chain and they aren’t all over the country yet, but they are getting there.” She explains, “They specialize in chicken, particularly juicy chicken. Filipinos are not a fan of dry chicken. And it shows in all their chicken items. The bun is interesting because it’s slightly sweeter (also heard they like things sweet), but it is a great contrast to the chicken which is savory and peppery. Jollibee is climbing its way to the top and I can tell why.”

What Makes A Crave-Worthy Fried Chicken Sandwich

A fried chicken sandwich seems easy enough to make, but it has to have certain things to stand out amongst the endless competition. Here’s what to look for when ordering, per Chef Rena.