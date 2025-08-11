 Skip to content

7 Pancake Chains Serving the Best Breakfast

These beloved chains nail pancakes and every other breakfast item on the menu.
August 11, 2025

I love breakfast. While I don’t always eat it during the week, I love taking the kids out for breakfast on the weekend and indulging in sweet and savory dishes. From scrambles, omelets, and benedicts to pancakes and French toast, I can never decide what to order so I usually end up with one of each. Not sure where to go for your next breakfast out? Here are seven pancake chains that always get breakfast right.

First Watch

First Watch

First Watch, a chain that offers fresh, seasonal dishes and a daytime-only menu, is rapidly growing as customers flock to restaurants to enjoy everything from a healthier multigrain pancake to an incredibly indulgent carrot cake pecan pancake. Currently, there are also delectable seasonal items on the menu, including an Elote Breakfast Burrito, Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast, and Blueberry Lemon Cornbreads.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Signature Pancake Flight
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Don’t sleep on the pancakes if you live near Snooze, the quickly expanding breakfast eatery. In addition to classic pancakes, you can order more creative flavors, including Pineapple Upside-down Pancakes and Sweet Potato Pancakes. If you can’t choose, opt for the signature flight of Pineapple Upside Down, Cinnamon Roll, and Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes, or choose any three pancake flavors and get the best of all worlds.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancakes House/Instagram

I have been obsessed with The Original Pancake House since I was a kid. The always-packed restaurant is known for its massive, golden-brown flapjacks and unique offerings like the Dutch Baby, my always-order, and Apple Pancake. But the omelets and Benedicts are honestly heaven on earth as well. You honestly can’t go wrong with anything.

Turning Point

Turning Point Restaurant Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
turningpointrestaurant/Instagram

Turning Point, a fast-growing East Coast chain, offers so many pancake options, including traditional made-from-scratch plain pancakes, lemon blueberry, and Cinnful Swirl, “sweet cinnamon swirls with cream cheese frosting.” They also offer a chewier Power Grain option, packed with nutrient-rich grains, which can be ordered in various flavors. I get the Power Grain Cinnful Swirl, and it’s like an explosion of heaven in my mouth. If you are a more savory breakfast person, try one of the egg dishes, Benedicts, or seasonal offerings.

Denny’s

denny's pancakes, bacon, and eggs
Denny's / Facebook

Denny’s has something for every breakfast lover. While their OG pancakes are classic and comforting (with a recent recipe update that made them even fluffier and richer), specialty pancakes include Cinnamon Roll, Choconana, and 9-grain. Of course, you can’t go wrong with some favorite items, including Moons Over My Hammy (ham and scrambled egg sandwich with Swiss & American cheeses on grilled artisan bread) or the Mile High Denver Omelet.

IHOP

ihop ny cheesecake pancakes
IHOP

International House of Pancakes is the global destination for every imaginable pancake. Their OG buttermilk pancake is soft and fluffy, but they also offer endless flavor combos like Cupcake, Strawberry Banana, and New York Cheesecake. Of course, you can always find new Pancake of the Month offerings if you like to try something new. Not a fan of pancakes? People swear by their omelets and other egg dishes.

Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill Caramel Apple Crisp Pancakes
Eggs Up Grill

Eggs Up Grill has many amazing egg-centric dishes and pancakes galore, including caramel apple pancakes and strawberry and cream pancakes. The quickly growing chain also has lots of interesting “Bennny” options, shrimp and grits, and “scrambler” offerings for every type of tastebud.

