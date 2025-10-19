7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Food in America

Fried food—whether it’s meat, fish, mozzarella sticks, you name it—is such a treat when it’s done correctly. This method of preparing food is popular across the whole world, with pretty much every cuisine having its own version of fried items from Japanese tempura to British fish and chips to American fried chicken. If you’re craving good fried food and want only the best, there are several options where you get what you pay for. Here are seven restaurant chains where the fried food is fresh, the oil is clean, and the food is perfectly fried every time.

Jollibee Fried Chicken

Jollibee was voted America’s best fried chicken two years in a row, so you know you’re in for something special at the fast-food chain. “Ate til I couldn’t move! Gravy was fabulous for dipping chicken in and also poured over rice. Mango peach pie was to die for. While most of my family had already eaten here, it was my first. It did not disappoint,” one happy diner said.

Bonefish Grill Shrimp

The iconic Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill is one of the most popular items on the menu. “I mean, every bang bang shrimp you’ll ever see are a copycat of Bonefish Grill’s recipe,” one Redditor said. “Agree, Bonefish Grill has served it for years/decades? It’s good,” another agreed.

Culver’s Fried Fish

Culver’s consistently gets high ratings for its exceptional fried fish, like the North Atlantic Cod Dinner and the Cod Sandwich which people say is utterly delicious. “I love their fish sandwiches. This is the only place I will go to get one,” one diner said.

Freddy’s Cheese Curds

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger has delicious fried cheese curds on the menu and fans are obsessed. “The burgers were delicious and the cheese curds were to die for. We enjoyed it so much that we came back as soon as possible,” one happy guest said. “The cheese curds are really worth writing about,” another agreed.

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ Onion

Outback Steakhouse is famous for its “must-have” breaded and deep fried Bloomin’ Onion appetizer. “What an amazing place to eat. The filet mignon what perfect .and the blooming union was the best side dish I have ever had in a restaurant,” one diner raved.

Arby’s Jalapeño Bites

Arby’s deep-fried Jalapeño Bites are a fan-favorite menu item. “The jalapeno bites were bomb, probably the best fast food jalapeno cheese type deal on the market. The crisp and crunch on it was surprisingly great,” one Redditor said. “Their jalapeno bites are my favorite thing,” another agreed, with another fan calling the snack “next level”.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili’s Fried Mozzarella

Chili’s has a LOT of amazing fried food options on the menu, but fans are obsessed with the Fried Mozzarella sticks (or logs, as they really should be called). “We have the best mozzarella sticks I’ve ever had,” one employee said. “The mozzarella sticks had a great cheese pull and were delicious!” another fan raved.