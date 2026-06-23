5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Frog Legs, According to Diners

Diners share the top spots for this crispy, golden southern delicacy.

Fried frog legs are very popular in the South and Gulf coast, where diners love this French/Cajun delicacy. Usually brined in buttermilk, breaded in cornmeal and deep fried to perfection, these crispy golden treats are served with dipping sauces, and go exceptionally well with traditional sides like hushpuppies and fries. If you want authentic, delicious fried frog legs, certain restaurants have this regional treat down to an art: Here are five chains where diners rave about the tasty fried frog legs.

High Tide Harry’s

Diners at High Tide Harry’s love the many fried appetizer options, including the fried frog legs. “The frog legs are juicy and delicious. They tasted like chicken wings,” one diner shared. “The lightly fried frog legs were super tender and fresh. You can only get fresher if you catch them yourself,” another commented.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House

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Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House has delicious frog legs on the menu. “Fantastic seafood! You have to try the frog legs. Such a delight! The clam chowder is underrated and some of the best in the city,” one fan raved.

Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks

Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks has a fan-favorite Frog Leg Dinner on the menu. “I ordered the frog leg, hush puppy dinner with coleslaw. Delicious as usual!” one diner said. “I believe I had six sets of frog legs and three hush puppies. And to wash it all down the best sweet tea in the county.”

The Frosty Frog Cafe

The Frosty Frog Cafe has the Frosty’s Legs plate, made with three pairs of fried frog legs served with butter garlic or hot sauce. “The best frog legs ever! I am a frog leg connoisseur and have tried every restaurant in the country that serves frog legs. Frosty Frog is our must go-to stop, when visiting this area. We get here every 3-4 months and make it a destination for us. I got the Cajun seasoning on one order and the parmesan garlic on the other. It was wonderful!” one diner raved.

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill

The tasty Jumbo Frog Legs at Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill are served with a Cajun ranch dipping sauce. “We had broiled oysters, crab legs, seafood gumbo and Margaritas!!! Delicious – we will definitely be back!!” one fan said.