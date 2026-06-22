5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Combo Platters, According to Diners

These popular chain restaurants serve up the highest-rated fried seafood combos.

If you’re craving a good seafood platter with a nice variety of fried fish, shrimp, oysters and more, several chain restaurants have delicious options for diners to feast on. These huge platters come with sides like fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies, plus of course sauces like tartar and marinara. The best spots excel in top-quality seafood fried to perfection, so good diners go back on repeat: Here are five restaurant chains with the best fried seafood platters, according to fans.

Doc’s Seafood & Steaks

Diners at Doc’s Seafood & Steaks can create their own platters, or go for options like Doc’s Super Seafood Platter which contains shrimp, oysters, stuffed crab, fish fillet, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. “The best fried fish ever!! My husband and I shared a combo platter and it was plenty for us to share. Our waitress was sweet and had a great sense of humor. Our food arrived quickly, too!” one happy customer said.

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House has delicious seafood platters, including the Fried Seafood Platter with shrimp, fried fish, seafood stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion strings. “The crawfish etouffee was very good tonight! My wife enjoyed the Fried Seafood Platter! Another party member loved the Pontchartrain dish! Overall the meal was so tasty and cooked to perfection!” one diner said.

The Original Oyster House

The Original Oyster House prides itself on being the place to go for excellent seafood platters (including create your own options), and diners clearly agree. “My wife and I had lunch there and it was great! I had the seafood platter which had plenty for me to eat. The food was very tasty and came hot,” one fan shared.

North Woods Inn

The North Woods Seafood Combination at North Woods Inn is a hearty platter which includes broiled jumbo shrimp, deep-fried or grilled scallops, and deep-fried or steamed cod, served with tartar sauce, drawn butter, and a lemon wedge. “Broiled Shrimp & The Seafood Platter – delicious as always. I keep saying I will come in for the salad and baked potato & yummy cheese bread,” one diner said.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

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Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar has delicious platters served with hushpuppies, french fries, and coleslaw. “I had the gumbo ya ya, and the fried shrimp platter. Both were absolutely superb. Highly recommend,” one fan said.