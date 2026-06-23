5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Seafood Combo Meals, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for platters of fish, shrimp, and scallops.

If you’re craving a really excellent seafood combo meal with the best fried fish, shrimp, scallops and more, several spots have platters diners return to again and again. These seafood specials come with all the good sides, and many have lunch or dinner specials customers take advantage of. Whether you’re looking for a fast-food treat or a nice sit-down meal, there are plenty of options for seafood lovers: Here are five chains with the best fried combo meals, according to fans.

Legal Sea Foods

The Starter Sampler at Legal Sea Foods is perfect for diners who want a nice variety: This platter contains half-orders of fried shrimp and scallops, Rhode Island-style calamari, shrimp pot stickers, and bang-bang cauliflower. “Best seafood in town. Lobster roll is delicious and amount of lobster topping is generous. Fried clams are excellent too,” one diner said.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

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Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has several delicious seafood combo meals, including the Pappadeaux Platter with catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, fried shrimp, and crawfish. “Ordered the shrimp & crawfish fondue with garlic bread appetizer. We shared a Pappadeaux seafood platter. The food was excellent!!” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has great platters and seafood boils for guests to mix and match, perfect for digging in as a group. “Awesome place to get great sea food dinners or lunches , I had the sampler platter and it was very good 💯,” one fan said.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several excellent combo meals on the menu, including the Family Sampler and the Seafood Feast. “Captain D’s was on point today! Hot fresh and so good! I don’t know if they hand bread their okra, but it is so good, just the right amount of batter and fried just right!” one happy guest said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has great combos at outstanding value. “I have awesome memories of going to long John silvers with my grandparents and ringing the bell on the wall. Their fish, when cooked right, is absolutely fantastic. The chicken, hush puppies, and the fries are really good too,” one diner said.