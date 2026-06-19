5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Spreads, According to Diners

From crispy platters to unlimited catfish specials, these chain restaurants offer top-rated ocean feasts.

Fried seafood is one of the most popular foods in the U.S., and even people who don’t usually like seafood enjoy items like fried fish and fried shrimp. A good seafood spread should contain not only excellent seafood but also top-quality sides to enhance the meal, from hushpuppies and french fries to coleslaw and tartar sauce. If you want a good fried platter with a nice variety of seafood and sides, the following restaurants don’t disappoint: Here are five chains with seafood spreads so good diners rave about them.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has the Sampler Platter, the Seafood Platter, and the Pappadeaux Platter on the menu where diners can feast on fried catfish, shrimp, oysters, crawfish, and more. “We ordered the crawfish fondue and the seafood platter. Both plates were delicious and worth the wait!” one diner said.

Crabby Bill’s

The Fried Seafood Combo at Crabby Bill’s contains flounder, deviled crab, shrimp, and bay scallops, with the option to add grouper instead of flounder.

Legal Sea Foods

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Legal Sea Foods diners can get the Fisherman’s Platter which contains shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, onion strings and is made traditional New England style or cajun. “We shared a fisherman’s platter and a sushi roll since we were not that hungry. Everything on the platter was delicious and tender. The fish was cooked well. Would go back again,” one diner said.

Flying Fish

Flying Fish has several fried seafood platters that come with fries and hushpuppies. “We love Flying Fish! My husband got the Cajun Platter and I had grilled salmon. Both were delicious! We recommend Flying Fish to our friends who go to Bentonville!” one fan said.

Catfish Dewey’s

Diners at Catfish Dewey’s can take advantage of the daily all-you-can-eat catfish deals, served with a choice of side plus hushpuppies and coleslaw. “It’s a busy local neighborhood seafood joint with casual service and some fantastic all you can eat daily specials. I came on Tuesday night and had AYCE peel and eat shrimp, fried shrimp, catfish, hush puppies, and collard greens,” one diner shared.