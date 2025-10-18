I don’t eat burgers often, but I tend to go big when I have a craving. Luckily, many restaurants serve huge hunks of ground beef instead of paltry little patties with barely any protein. Where can you get the best, biggest burgers in the country? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best half-pound burgers.

Cheddars

At Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, all the burgers are considered “Half-Pound Burgers.” Our top pick? The Bacon Cheeseburger, grilled medium-well. It is a half-pound burger served with four slices of crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.

Bonefish Grill

The Half-Pound BFG Burger features cheddar, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun smothered with special sauce. You can also add bacon. “The best ever burger is at Bonefish!” commented a fan on Facebook. “Bonefish has one of the BEST burgers,” agreed another.

Fatburger

Over at Fatburger, there are lots of ways to go big or go home. The Large (Kingburger) is a half-pound patty. “The burger that made us famous. A big fat patty of ½ lb. 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun,” the chain writes. If that isn’t big enough, get the XXL (Double Kingburger), an entire pound of meat, or the XXXL (Triple Kingburger), 1.5 pounds.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers serves up custom-built burgers in ⅓, ½, and ⅔-lb patties of 100 percent fresh beef. “Our burgers are made from fresh, never frozen, 100% all-American premium cut beef with no fillers or additives,” they write. You can customize your burger at its legendary toppings bar, which has so many options, including lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and more.

B-Bops

B-Bops is an Iowa chain that takes burgers seriously. Its 1/2-lb burger is “Double the size, double the flavor—a burger lover’s dream,” the chain writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse serves up a delicious Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger. “Our thick, juicy, half-pound burger is expertly grilled and topped with our signature burger sauce, and your choice of cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles on a toasted potato bun. Pair it with your choice of side, soup or salad,” the steakhouse writes.