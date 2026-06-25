5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hidden Gems on the Menu, According to Diners

Skip the usual order and try these highly recommended, under-the-radar dishes.

If you’re bored with ordering the same thing every time you go out (guilty!), many restaurants have underrated menu items that may not be as well-known as more popular items, but diners still love. These dishes are under-the-radar hits customers go back to again and again, thanks to the taste, quality, and value. If you’re in the mood for a new food experience other fans swear by, there are plenty to choose from: Here are five chains with the best hidden gems on the menu according to diners.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack’s flat-top hot dogs easily rival the burgers, fans say. “Cut in half and cooked on the flat top along with the pillow soft bun. The pickles and onions are cut fresh and delicious. Well done, Shake Shack!” one shared.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s hash browns are an underrated gem, diners say. “Today I discovered you can add an extra hash brown to a crunch wrap!” one excited Redditor shared. “They are light flakey and crispy and often times better than McDonalds and equivalents,” another said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has Steak Kabobs on the menu, another item that is very underrated, according to diners. “Might be my new favorite thing from there. Love the marinade,” one fan said.

Arby’s

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Arby’s gyros are slept-on, fans say. ” Arby’s has one of the best gyros in the fast food game. The meat is so tender,” one Redditor said. “I live in Glendale, and we no longer have a local arby’s now that the Hollywood one closed down, but the gyro and the loaded curly fries were my go to,” another commented.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen‘s fried chicken is an underrated gem, fans say. “Dip those flame thrower tenders in their sausage gravy for BEST Result,” one Facebooker recommended. “Come eat DQ in Texas. Completely different menu that’s only in Texas. Tacos. Chicken fried steak sandwich, giant burgers, chicken and dumplings,” another said.